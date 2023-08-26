During Denton firefighter Gary Weiland’s signing event Saturday for his Fischer the Amputee Firefighter children’s book series, he had a laptop playing a video of his stint on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.
Weiland greeted parents with their children and other customers at the Barnes & Noble at Golden Triangle Mall by sharing his story with them and what inspired to write his children’s books.
In 2018, Weiland had his leg amputated due to complications from a knee-replacement surgery. He went back to work with the Denton Fire Department 10 months after his surgery.
Weiland wrote the five-book series last year about Fischer, a firefighter whose life changes after he becomes an amputee due to an accident at work.
In Fischer’s Accident, the character has to make a choice after being amputated: He can quit being a firefighter or work hard to overcome his biggest life challenge.
In his second book, Fischer Finds a Friend, Fischer meets and adopts a three-legged puppy, Stitch. While Stitch might look a little different, she can do everything a dog with four legs can do.
“It’s all about these main characters that look a little bit different than your normal main character in a book,” Weiland said. “So, I’m trying to normalize our differences. So it opens up a conversation for kids and their parents or kids and teachers about differences. We look different. And also, that we can overcome challenges in life and still live a really good life even though things happen to us sometimes. So that’s what the books are all about.”
In the third book, Fischer and Stitch Go Camping, Fischer teaches Stitch about fire safety while having fun at the lake and using their imagination to create fun images out of the stars. There’s another exciting outing in the fourth book, Fischer and Stitch Go to the Circus.
In Fischer and Stitch Rescue a Construction Worker, the fifth book, Fisher teaches Stitch how firefighters use different tools for different emergency situations.