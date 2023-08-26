During Denton firefighter Gary Weiland’s signing event Saturday for his Fischer the Amputee Firefighter children’s book series, he had a laptop playing a video of his stint on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior.

Weiland greeted parents with their children and other customers at the Barnes & Noble at Golden Triangle Mall by sharing his story with them and what inspired to write his children’s books.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

