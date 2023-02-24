Bollards have been installed on West Parkway Street where it merges into Oakland Street to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

They’re part of a new shared-use pathway for Denton, after the road was converted into two lanes from its previous four. The pathway is designed to make it easier for locals to cross through to Quakertown Park.

