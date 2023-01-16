Reginald Logan
The Rev. Reginald Logan delivers the keynote message during the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Monday. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

There was the annual football tournament and the traditional local march commemorating the life and work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. There was music and preaching, too. 

But Denton's annual event on Monday highlighted the city's historic Black freedmen's town, Quakertown, and five local churches with roots in Quakertown that each received $10,000 from Dallas-based real estate developer Lang Partners. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

