There was the annual football tournament and the traditional local march commemorating the life and work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. There was music and preaching, too.
But Denton's annual event on Monday highlighted the city's historic Black freedmen's town, Quakertown, and five local churches with roots in Quakertown that each received $10,000 from Dallas-based real estate developer Lang Partners.
St. Andrew Church of God in Christ, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Mt. Pilgrim CME Church, St. Emmanuel Baptist Church and St. James AME Church all received gifts from the developer as the seed of a future community benefits agreement.
Lang Partners is planning to built a multi-family residential development in Southeast Denton, where many of the families who were evicted from Quakertown in 1922 put down roots. The first phase of the development is located near the intersection of Sycamore and Exposition streets in Southeast Denton. Aimee Bissett, the owner of 97 Land Co., a Denton land-use consulting company, brought the developer and the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association and the DAVID Ministerial Alliance together to discuss a community benefits agreement, which is a contract between a developer and community-based organizations that represent the residents' interests.
"We're really looking forward to being part of the neighborhood," Lang Partners President Brandon Hancock told the audience and church officials during the presentation. "And continuing to work with everybody, and outreach. And we really look forward to working with the alliance and seeing what this donation is going to do and help."
Bissett said the donation is a beginning, not an end, and said the churches will determine how to best use their funds.
The Rev. Reginald Logan, a local resident who pastors a Sanger church, delivered the keynote message during the city's commemoration. He drew a thread between the story of Joseph in the Book of Genesis, whose prophetic dream was too big for his jealous brothers to endure, to the prophetic dream of Martin Luther King Jr., to the dreams of his own ancestors, who saw their neighbors freed from slavery and on the cusp of buying their property in Denton's early 20th century.
Logan said each of the dreams he mentioned were thwarted by jealousy, fear and hate. He recalled his grandfather, whose Quakertown home was rolled away from Bell Avenue on logs to where Southeast Denton is, where there was no infrastructure, no green things growing. Just mud, he said.
But the Quakertown residents made a place for themselves in their new neighborhood, where the streets weren't paved until decades later, after Christian women from the neighborhood and the white part of town joined forces to finish the streets and extend city services to Denton's Black community.
The Quakertown residents' property was purchased at insulting rates, scholars have said, and Texas Woman's University and other white civic leaders helped drive a municipal plan to replace Quakertown with a city park.
"Now, we have homes here," Logan said in a call-and-response sermon to those assembled. "Now we have green grass. Now we celebrate the 100th of Quakertown, from back in 1922. God had a plan. It was plotted against. Dr. King was plotted against. Quakertown was plotted against. The plan was set in motion. Our part is there. And we ain't mad at you, TWU. But you could give us a piece of that money."
Logan said the donation from the developer was a reminder that hate and division haven't foreclosed on the dreams of Martin Luther King Jr. It was a whisper that the shadows of the Ku Klux Klan and the taint of white supremacy hadn't outlived the dreams and the dignity of Quakertown's great-great-grandchildren, who still work for their community 100 years after their ancestors were driven out of their settlement.
The Rev. Cedric Chambers called church officials to pose with large checks representing the donations from Lang Partners. The donation earned one of the event's many standing ovations, and one of the most enthusiastic.
"This is an opening gesture, if you will, for what we hope will become Denton's first community benefits agreement where Lang Partners can bring substantial benefits to this local community," Bissett said.
In the flush of excitement over the donations to Denton's oldest Black churches, there were also the standing tributes of the local celebration. University of North Texas members of Alpha Phi Alpha, the fraternity where King honed his leadership skills, remembered the civil rights leader's life and accomplishments. The members also urged those present to consider "how will you serve your neighbor." They reminded the crowd that King's dream paid dividends for all races, especially in equality at the polls.
Denton police Officer Tony Cunningham accepted a community hero award for his service to Southeast Denton, and City Council members showed their support throughout the day.
Residents marched from the American Legion Hall to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center. March organizer Cynthia Cochran, who has helmed the march for a decade, was surprised with a special honor: MLK Queen. She served salad at the community dinner that caps off the commemoration. Attendees loaded their plates with soul food and greeted one another before finding a spot at the crowded tables.
"To me, Martin Luther King Day means justice," Cochran said, making sure a participant got a generous helping of salad. "I just want to say one thing, that performing the march and working in this community, that I feel that I have learned something from Dr. Martin Luther King. And that is 'we shall overcome some day.' I enjoy Martin Luther King Day, because we've got freedom, and freedom is what matters."
