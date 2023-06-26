Just across Hickory Street from the University of North Texas campus, there’s a conspicuously colored yellow building with bold black letters spelling out “Aura Coffee.”

Further off campus, nestled next to train tracks, is Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, a music venue where punk and pop enthusiasts can thrive in the same building. Live performances happen every night, and the bar and food options cater to hungry patrons.

Rubber Gloves

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios on East Sycamore Street has multiple stages indoors and outside on the patio.
Aura Coffee

Aura Coffee advertises various events and groups around the area, and allows clubs such as the Book Worms of Denton to use the cafe’s backroom as a meeting space. 
