Just across Hickory Street from the University of North Texas campus, there’s a conspicuously colored yellow building with bold black letters spelling out “Aura Coffee.”
Further off campus, nestled next to train tracks, is Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, a music venue where punk and pop enthusiasts can thrive in the same building. Live performances happen every night, and the bar and food options cater to hungry patrons.
While on separate sides of the UNT campus, the two seemingly unrelated businesses have something in common.
These locally owned establishments have dedicated their services to creating safe spaces around town with the intent to provide all walks of life with a safe and inclusive place free of worry and discrimination. To ensure accessibility, both businesses have infrastructure that allows disabled people to utilize the areas fully.
The general manager at Rubber Gloves, Chad Withers, defines a safe space as “a place that is inclusive, where people can come and feel comfortable and be themselves and know that the people providing the space care about them.”
To guarantee that everyone feels welcome, Aura does not up-charge for modifications to drinks. Rubber Gloves similarly has a whole menu of drinks that can be made without alcohol, to ensure everyone can enjoy themselves during their experience.
“With Rubber Gloves, the way that Chad and his crew run things, they are equitable, they are understanding, they’re kind and they look at everything,” said BodyxBlunts, the owner of Glitterbomb Denton, a group of drag performers who’ve made their home at Rubber Gloves. BodyxBlunts requested to be referred to by their stage name.
Being a safe space means more than just treating customers with respect, but also looking out for employees.
“It's built into Aura Coffee that we work around student schedules,” Aura assistant manager Kurt Van Zandt said. “With everyone, if you are a student, your schoolwork comes first. You should never put hours here at the shop above your education.”
Unintentionally, Aura Coffee became a popular spot for many queer people to study and relax in a comforting atmosphere. It's a setting where personal identities are recognized, but not defined.
This can be seen at Rubber Gloves where queer voices are highlighted and put on center stage.
“In other venues, you feel like you're on display,” BodyxBlunts said. “On the Square, Andy’s [Bar & Grill] is a wonderful spot. But as queer people, I know that we were always a little scared. But Rubber Gloves is an intentional space.”
Aura and Rubber Gloves have taken great strides to preserve the space they’ve fostered. It’s a process that takes time.
“They are embedded in the community, their managers and others know each other, they know the community and people who come there, they care about it,” said UNT professor Dhrubodhi Mukherjee, a licensed social worker.
"With over 44,000 students, these businesses provide those stressed with schoolwork a much-needed break," said Mukherjee.
According to Mukherjee, the lack of a healthy balance between a heavy workload and moments of leisure can lead to burnout. To counteract that, students rely on easily accessible spots nearby the university.
“[Aura is] a place I go sometimes to get a break from campus,” UNT student Jacqueline Miller said. “I am a psychology graduate student and I spend like 100 hours a week in the psychology building, so it’s nice to come here and get a break.
"Being a queer person myself, I think there's a lot of queer-positive stuff around Aura so I feel safe coming into a space like this.”
In an attempt to cater their shows to more members of the public, Rubber Gloves includes both sensory seating for those who may experience overstimulation and mobility seating for anyone with physical disabilities, in addition to often having an American Sign Language interpreter for some shows.
“I hope that I am able to have people at the show that wouldn’t normally be able to go — I don’t want anyone to be blocked,” BodyxBlunts said. “I think if we all had a bit more consideration before we made choices, it would make a huge difference.”
Yet, critics of safe spaces say they create unrealistic situations that may hinder those who rely on them due to the potential avoidance of triggers. In addition, some say an area dedicated to one group will inevitably leave out somebody else.
“If the only exposure you are getting is extreme [kindness] from the people who are hypervigilant about you, that's not the exposure you need,” Mukherjee said. “You also need to get some challenge and exposure from people who are similar to you, who you trust. That's where you heal.”
By enabling members of the community to come together in a trusting environment, these businesses encourage a sense of kinship.
Van Zandt said, “Because of who we are, because of where we are, because of how we operate, it tends to make the space feel safer.”
