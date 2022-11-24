Cannable Convention MK:III

The third annual heavy metal food drive Cannable Convention MK:III will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Admission is four nonperishable items per person, with a separate brisket cookout for a $10 donation.

 Courtesy photo/Rain Isaacs

Aggression, graphic lyrics, tremolo picking that ignites guitar strings: Death metal has been dominating the underground music scene since the late ’80s before bands like Cannibal Corpse brought it into the mainstream.

Like many other metalheads, local guitarist Jared Henry found solace in the death metal bands and metal scene he discovered as a teenager in the days of pirating music on sites like Limewire. He’d go on to start making music inspired by death metal pioneers such as Chuck Schuldiner from Death, Possessed, Venom and, yes, even Slayer.

