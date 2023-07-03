Rained out
A thunderstorm Monday night put a stop to the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and city of Denton's much-anticipated Fourth of July drone show.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

The much-anticipated Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and city of Denton drone show was canceled by a sudden storm with lightning and drenching rain on Monday evening.

The drone shows, which replaced the city's annual fireworks display, were supposed to take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above downtown Denton Square.

