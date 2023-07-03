The much-anticipated Denton Noon Kiwanis Club and city of Denton drone show was canceled by a sudden storm with lightning and drenching rain on Monday evening.
The drone shows, which replaced the city's annual fireworks display, were supposed to take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above downtown Denton Square.
Plans for rescheduling hadn't yet been announced Monday night from the city or the Kiwanis Club.
In the hours before the drones were scheduled to launch, hundreds of people gathered at the Square for live entertainment at the city’s July Jubilee Festival, which featured a hot dog eating contest, bounce houses and face painting, and live music and food trucks.
Weather conditions at the start of the festivities were hot and turned cooler throughout the evening.
Heavy rain started to come down during cover band Redline Drift's performance, and locals ran underneath the awnings of businesses around the Square for shelter. Some tried to keep themselves dry by using folding chairs and blankets as makeshift umbrellas.
Many people then waited to see whether the rain would stop until officials announced the event had been canceled.
The Denton Police Department first announced via social media that the drone show was delayed for 30 minutes due to lightning. Denton police then announced the entire event had been canceled due to the severe weather and ongoing rain around 9:30 p.m.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.