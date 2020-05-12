Hundreds of Denton utility customers have fallen behind on their bills, swelling the city’s past-due accounts nearly $1 million over the past eight weeks of business closures and job losses.
No one on the Denton city council expressed surprise at the totals during a briefing Tuesday afternoon. The council agreed in mid-March to suspend utility disconnections as part of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that grace period is ending.
Christa Foster, head of the city’s customer services department, recommended phasing back into normal collections over the next 60-90 days. In other words, any of the 2,800 customers still behind on payments in August could have their utilities shut off to prevent further losses.
In the meantime, though, customers will be given options to help them get back on track, Foster said.
For example, the city expanded its grant program with Interfaith Ministries, which helps people make their utility payments. So far, the program has helped 68 families make their utility payments, at an average of about $304 per family, Foster said.
When customers call about their past-due bills, the customer service staff refers them to programs that can help and even provides additional information and applications to speed the process, Foster said.
The city will also offer payment plans that forgo any interest or penalties, Foster said.
In addition, some customers may be encouraged to switch to pay-as-you-go utility accounts. Those accounts are considered more affordable because they avoid the deposit and fee requirements of credit-based utility accounts.
That option won’t be available to small businesses however. Even though 14% of the past-due accounts are commercial, the amount those businesses owe makes up 41% owed to the city, or about $378,000.
“That, more than likely, can be attributed to what we have going on right now,” said council member Keely Briggs.
Typically, the city utility departments have less than $200,000 in past-due accounts at any given time, Foster said.
Mayor Chris Watts asked whether some of the past-due accounts are uncollectable. Those losses ultimately get passed on to other ratepayers.
Foster said it would be at least six months before her department would know that amount, because that’s when the accounts will get turned over to debt collectors.
The city also suspended its debt collection for the past eight weeks. That process, too, will be phased back in over the next two months for both utility and emergency medical service bills, Foster said.
The municipal court and its collections fall under statewide jurisdiction and may not follow the same timetable in returning to normal, she added.
City Manager Todd Hileman added that the return-to-normal practices were also needed because some people may not be paying their utility bills knowing they can’t be disconnected — for now.
“Some folks may be taking us up on the opportunity to not pay,” Hileman said.
Watts was encouraged that most of increase from $200,000 to nearly $1 million in past due account happened in the first four weeks.
“In the last 30 days, it has flattened a little,” Watts said.
Council member Paul Meltzer encouraged the customer service staff to be plain-spoken with those who got behind in their bills.
“We were happy to help,” Meltzer said. “We need to hear from you to get you back on track.”