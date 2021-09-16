The Denton City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on an increase to the general fund budget and the wage inflation rate, which would raise Denton residents’ average property tax bill by $48 over the next fiscal year.
Cassey Ogden, the city’s director of finance, said Thursday that the council directed her to move forward with a property tax rate of 57 cents per $100 valuation.
The city referred to that number as the wage inflation rate because it reflects a 3.1% increase, equivalent to the increase in total compensation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as of June 2021, according to budget presentation documents. It was among two options for the proposed tax rate for the next fiscal year.
“The wage inflation rate is a 3.1% increase on the [managing and operations] rate from the prior year,” Ogden said Thursday. “For the average residential tax bill, it’s a $48 increase over the next fiscal year compared to this current year. Because our utility rates are not increasing — we calculate kind of both of those together — your overall average is only up $18 because the average water bill is going to decrease. We net those out to get an $18 increase overall between tax and utilities, but the tax bill [alone increases] by $48 for the year.”
The general fund covers maintenance and operations for city departments such as public safety, libraries and parks. Its major revenue sources are sales and property taxes.
Although council members were divided on picking between the wage inflation rate over the no-new-revenue rate of 56 cents per $100 valuation — the second tax rate option — there was enough consensus to move forward with the wage inflation rate.
Ogden said the no-new-revenue rate would have brought in the same amount of revenue from taxes in 2020.
“It’s the tax rate that results in the same amount of revenue from existing property as the prior years,” she said. “So we would basically just be calculating the same amount of revenue from the previous year. However, the impact to the overall tax bill would still be the same because the property values have increased.”
General fund budget revenue is expected to be about $151 million with the wage inflation rate — about $1 million more than it would be with the no-new-revenue rate. However, no plans have been announced for where that $1 million would go.
Vicki Byrd, the council member for District 1, said at the meeting Tuesday that she’s in favor of the wage inflation rate because the city may need the additional revenue for an emergency.
“We want to be prepared,” Byrd said. “I don’t want to risk the city having to wait on anything if we need to take care of something in the future. Having funds is like a savings account. It's an emergency-type situation. We need to make sure that we can have something that we can touch bases on.”
District 3 council member Jesse Davis said he favored the no-new-revenue rate because it’s smart budgeting.
“This [presentation] slide shows very clearly that the purpose of raising taxes in that way [the wage inflation rate] would be to keep nearly a million more dollars of taxpayer money for a fund that, as of yet, has no concrete goals and does not have a work plan,” Davis said. “At this point, I can’t justify raising taxes for an additional infusion of cash to a program that does not yet exist.”
The rate also leaves about $3.6 million left of available funding, which isn’t counting expenses for supplemental requests.
The core scientific revenue is also a new add-on to the budget. The estimated amount of revenue is about $1.9 million, but city staff noted in the presentation that they’re estimating the general fund will actually receive $1.5 million.
“The impact is it would bring in more money to the general fund, but the main component is for the electric fund,” Ogden said.
Council members also are expected to vote on supplemental requests in the general fund. Most of the requests are to fill full-time positions in city departments, including eight in the Denton Police Department (about $1 million, with two positions funded through the American Rescue Plan), one for the Fire Department ($95,000, also funded through the ARP) and six new employees for the Parks and Recreation Department ($259,965).