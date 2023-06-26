Since the heat dome arrived earlier this month, Texans have been lambasting state officials on social media for their failure to address the reliability of the electrical grid.
The University of Texas and Texas Politics Project released a new survey that found most Texas voters lacked confidence in lawmakers’ efforts to increase grid reliability and water supply.
“Fewer than one in five voters was willing to say they were ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ confident that the legislature had increased the reliability of the electric grid or the water supply, improved the safety of Texas’ public schools, or improved security along the Texas-Mexico border,” according to a June 22 report by the Texas Politics Project.
But in Denton, local public utilities recently received glowing remarks from Denton residents for their reliability.
Conducted by the Polco/National Research Center on behalf of the city, Denton’s electric services received a top rating from 93% of survey respondents. Water services scored an excellent or good evaluation from 90% of them and 85% of them gave a favorable rating to trash and recycling services.
The survey was available in English and Spanish and sent to 2,800 randomly selected residential customers in Denton. Only 358 surveys were completed, bur were representative of all four districts in Denton, according to the June 2023 Denton Utility Survey.
In a Monday afternoon email to the Record-Chronicle, Ryan Adams, chief of staff for the city of Denton, said that getting resident feedback is a priority for the city and essential for them to improve services.
“Getting that statistically-valid information helps ensure that we are focusing on the things that are important to the majority of our customers,” Adams said.
Adams said the city paid $19,690 to get that information.
In the June 23 report to city staff, City Manager Sara Hensley mentioned several notable highlights from the results of the survey. Some of those included:
- 9 out of 10 of the survey respondents rated Denton Municipal Electric with excellent marks in reliability.
- Water service received top-rated marks for reliability and quality of information provided.
- 9 out of 10 of survey respondents said it was essential for the city to prioritize storm water mitigation improvements, with half prioritizing maintaining the storm water drainage system.
Solid waste received a high ranking for reliability from residents, who also pointed out that there was room for improvement in recycling habits.
According to the Denton Utility Survey, “Among the reasons for not recycling, the lack of a recycling bin was the most frequent explanation. … The other top reasons for not recycling were that customers did not have the option to recycle at home and they did not know what was recyclable.”
Survey respondents also weren’t aware that Denton was running on a 100% renewable electric supply.
“This means that 100% of the energy consumed by DME customers each year is offset by energy purchased from wind and solar renewable resources,” said Stuart Birdseye, new spokesperson for Denton Municipal Electric.
As for saving energy, survey respondents said that lowering their electric bills was the main reason for reducing energy consumption. As the research center highlighted in the survey results:
Among the different ways of saving energy, 9 in 10 respondents acknowledged turning off lights when not needed, keeping windows and doors closed when the heating/AC is running, and using blinds or window coverings to control room temperature.
City staff are still analyzing the results to determine where to focus, Adams explained. One of the plans involves building upon the city's existing online and service offerings as a convenience to limit the need for residents to contact city staff or visit a city facility.
“Improving what and how we communicate is another opportunity to do more for our customers — whether it’s how to more easily conserve water to increase savings or where to find important information on your bill,” Adams said.
For more information about the survey responses, check out the June 23 city of Denton staff report, a weekly report shared with city staff and available to the public.
