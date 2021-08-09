The Denton Record-Chronicle through a Texas Public Information Act request has obtained resumes for five candidates who applied for Denton city attorney through a search by GovHR.
The firm, hired to find the city’s next permanent city attorney, continued to accept applications through Monday, after extending the deadline so the city could solicit more candidates, city spokesperson Ryan Adams said.
An email from City Secretary Rosa Rios’ office noted that the city “anticipates a few more applications will be received” because of the deadline extension.
“Please also note the recruiting firm has not recommended any applicants at this time,” the email says. “As a result, some of the applicants contained within the responsive information will not be moved forward in the recruitment process.”
The first five applicants are:
- David Chatten of Ontario, Canada. A crown prosecutor for 17 years, he has specialized in civil, employment and government administrative law. He’s also worked as a prosecutor and paralegal in Belleville, Ontario. He received a bachelor of laws in the United Kingdom in 2016.
- Kelli Hooper of Atlanta. She has worked as a senior supervisor attorney since January. Hooper has been a partner with KBH Law in Fayetteville, Georgia, during that same period and has represented law firm Hooper & Honore in Atlanta and as an associate for firm AB Bishop & Associates in Fayetteville, Georgia. As a law clerk, she has represented the Southern Poverty Law Center; Wiggins, Childs, Quinn & Pantazis of Birmingham, Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Public Health of Montgomery. Hooper received her Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham in 2007.
- Jay Johnson of Dallas. Since May 2021, he has been an associate attorney for Carpenter & Associates. He’s also been assistant attorney general and land representative for Enterprise Products in Houston. Johnson received bachelor’s degrees in psychology and economics in 2009 from Southern Methodist University. In 2012, he received his Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University. From 2013 to 2019, Johnson was an attorney at law under the Texas State Bar.
- Ryan Kelley of McKinney. From January 2009 to January 2021, he was an assistant state attorney in West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s also worked as a public defender in Tampa and an associate attorney for Fisher & Bendeck in West Palm Beach. He received his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law in 2004 in St. Petersburg, Florida; earned his Bachelor of Arts in history from Florida State University in 2000; and became licensed to practice law in Florida in 2004 and in Texas in 2019.
- George Mitcham of Denton. Since July 2014, he has worked as a private practice attorney. He’s also been an assistant district attorney for the Denton County District Attorney’s Office; realty specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; law clerk at Hayes, Coffee & Berry; a police officer with the Carrollton Police Department; and detention officer for Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Mitcham was also in the U.S. Army.
Denton officials were expected to begin interviews for city attorney candidates by September — about four months after Catherine Clifton was appointed interim in that position.
Clifton was named interim city attorney by Denton City Council members on May 11 to succeed Aaron Leal, who left for Royal Oak, Michigan. Leal, who had served as Denton’s city attorney since 2017, agreed to take a $60,000 annual pay cut to serve in the same role in Royal Oak. He first started working with Denton in 2011.
Before her promotion, Clifton was a first assistant attorney. In her interim position, she is paid $174,410 annually plus a $750 monthly vehicle allowance, compared with Leal’s previous salary of $210,000.
On June 7, council members asked staff to engage the Illinois-based search firm GovHR to find their next city attorney — a process expected to cost at least $20,000.
GovHR, according to its website, recommended hiring current Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges in 2018 and Suzanne Kaletta, the city’s public safety dispatch manager, in 2017.
Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are City Council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.