Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges discusses plans for Fire Station No. 9 at a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6. The new station will significantly improve the Fire Department's response time to emergencies in west Denton.
The Denton Fire Department was awarded a $3.7 million federal grant to staff 12 positions at the upcoming Fire Station No. 9 at Denton Enterprise Airport.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant provides complete salary and benefits for full staffing at the station for three years, at zero cost to the city.
The Fire Department identified that emergency response times to Denton west of Interstate 35/35W were not ideal, especially as the city’s population continues to grow. The city drafted plans for a new station and broke ground in December 2022.
In its application for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's grant program, the department explained the funds would be essential in keeping up with the city’s growth.
“Being fiscally responsible for the taxpayers and for the city as a whole, this grant is a significant advancement for the Fire Department to do our part in maintaining a budget that is well utilized while still receiving the best benefits to our customers, the citizens,” Chief Kenneth Hedges told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
With the 12 new hires, Hedges said the department will be not just at steady staffing but at increased staffing.
While the grant lasts three years, the department has a grace period of 180 days before funding begins to account for the hiring process.
The department held its entrance exam in January. The interview process will begin in March, hiring will begin in May, and a six-week orientation will commence after that. Then, any hires who need additional certification will have time to obtain them. Hedges said that should align well with the 180-day grace period.
Construction on Fire Station No. 9 is expected to be complete by May 2024.
This is the fourth time the Denton Fire Department has applied for and the fourth time it was awarded the grant.
