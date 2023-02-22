Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges
Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges discusses plans for Fire Station No. 9 at a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 6. The new station will significantly improve the Fire Department's response time to emergencies in west Denton.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The Denton Fire Department was awarded a $3.7 million federal grant to staff 12 positions at the upcoming Fire Station No. 9 at Denton Enterprise Airport.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant provides complete salary and benefits for full staffing at the station for three years, at zero cost to the city.

