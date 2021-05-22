The Denton Police Department celebrated the launch of its new crisis response team during Saturday morning’s National Alliance on Mental Illness fundraiser walk at the downtown Square.
The event was one of many walks organized in part by NAMI North Texas, the national organization’s local affiliate, which serves Denton, Dallas, Collin and Rockwall counties. The walks fall in May to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. By Saturday afternoon, NAMI’s walks had raised $116,000 from hundreds of registered participants and nearly 100 teams.
Saturday’s walk around the Courthouse on the Square was hosted by the Denton Police Department, which invited residents to come out and meet members of its mental health division. Specifically, the department celebrated its new Crisis Intervention Response Team, or CIRT.
The CIRT team has been in the works since last year, but went into action this week. It consists of four pairs, each consisting of a police officer and a licensed mental health clinician, who can either respond directly to a mental health incident or be called out to an incident if patrol officers deem it necessary.
“It’s been a long time building up the division,” said Denton police Sgt. Elisa Howell, who’s with the mental health division. “At the end of the day, it’s about the community and what they think about it.”
Police Chief Frank Dixon, who showed up to Saturday’s walk along with dozens of police staff and residents, said the CIRT team will address a growing need for at-the-ready mental health resources without placing that onus on officers.
“We’ve expected our officers to become experts in mental health and that has led to a number of incidents around the country,” Dixon said. “The whole purpose of the unit is to hopefully bring a sense of calm to the consumer who’s in crisis.”
To that end, Dixon said, the officer-clinician pairings will work in plain clothes and unmarked cars. The department could expand the team in the future as it assesses its first year, and Dixon added he plans to expand training for patrol officers as well.
“My plan for this first year is to gather that data and see what success looks like,” Dixon said.
Athena Trentin, executive director of NAMI North Texas, said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has brought mental health to the forefront, it’s also exacerbated mental health issues.
“I would say the silver lining to the pandemic is that we’re finally talking about mental health as a real medical condition, just like anything else you’d go to the doctor for,” Trentin said. “Before the pandemic started, it was estimated that 1 in 5 adults suffer from some type of mental health condition. That estimation has now changed to 1 in 3.”