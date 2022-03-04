Two drones flown by the Denton police and fire departments to help with searches and crime scene mapping will hit the skies soon — but these small, unmanned aircraft systems won’t be weaponized.
The departments chose the DJI Mavic Enterprise Advanced drone, which weighs about 2 pounds and can do a few basic things: use a recording camera and thermal camera, employ an anti-collision strobe so it can be flown at night and use a loudspeaker for broadcasting only. A software that connects to the drones, DroneSense, will keep a permanent record of flight data. Footage will be stored with police body and dashboard camera footage.
Sgt. Bryan Cose and Battalion Chief Mark Fleniken from the Denton police and fire departments gave a presentation on the drone program and its uses Tuesday to the Denton City Council. During their talk and in answering questions, Cose stressed that the drones wouldn’t be used to search private properties without the proper consent or search warrants or record on private property.
“It’s important to note during our research that we reviewed information and recommendations from the ACLU and some other sources, and the ACLU recommends that drones not be equipped with lethal or nonlethal weapons,” Cose said. “We just want to make it clear that this one will not be weaponized. … Also, it’s not going to be equipped with facial recognition technology. It’s basically a flying camera, and that’s it.”
Cose said the Police Department started researching using drones for crash and crime scene mapping at the end of 2019, networked with other agencies in 2020 to learn about training and equipment needs, and got the Fire Department involved in 2021. This year, the drone pilots will be ready to go.
A few local agencies have similar drone programs, including Argyle, Corinth, Lewisville, Frisco and Carrollton police.
Once the drones are in full use, Cose said public information officers would also take to social media to let residents know when, where and why a public safety drone took flight. He said flight logs would be regularly posted online.
Cose said he knew Denton residents would have privacy concerns and would expect to know when and why drones are flying. Per Texas Government Code Chapter 423, which addresses drones, images are anything that can be collected — such as photos, videos, sounds or scents — and the statute outlines when an image can be lawfully taken.
The statute says images can be lawfully collected by unmanned aircraft systems in Texas on private property only with the landowner’s consent. Cose noted whenever possible, they intend to respect citizens’ privacy and won’t record on private property.
“Although there may be some incidental as we’re flying from one place to another, that’s not going to be our intention,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer wanted to know what measures are in place to keep people from using the drones inappropriately. Cose said the drones are secured and locked up in the traffic safety unit at the moment and that the drone’s software will notify Cose if someone flies a drone in real time.
A supervisor would have to call for the use of a drone, but the pilot would have the ultimate authority under Federal Aviation Administration rules whether or not to fly the drone. Cose said he’ll know whether a pilot is supposed to be flying a drone.
“We also have the ability to pull up calls on our phone remotely,” he said. “So if I was to receive a notification, I could quickly pull up all the calls for service that are going on right now and reconcile if there is a reason for that drone to be in the area.”
Inappropriate uses they’ve highlighted could include random surveillance of people, groups or private properties without proper consent, impeding constitutionally protected actions and speech, searching for contraband on private property without valid search warrants and investigating non-felony crime scenes aside from crashes on the highway.
The camera won’t record everything from takeoff to landing — it’ll record only when the pilot chooses to record something. Cose said authorities wouldn’t need to record all of the flight time in a search-and-rescue operation, for example.
He noted other potential drone uses, such as surveying damage from natural disasters, citing the few tornadoes Denton has had in the past 10 years, and looking at suspicious packages or potentially hazardous material.
Cose said the drones are still in the testing phase, and one aspect authorities have tested is mapping crash scenes.
“The original intention was to map crash and crime scenes,” he said. “We are able to map large scenes in about 20 to 45 minutes. Usually it takes us three to four hours with some of our other technologies.”