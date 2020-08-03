The Denton Police Department’s proposed expenditure budget for the next fiscal year would add six new positions and grow by $1.6 million over this year’s budget. City Council Member Deb Armintor said Monday in a workshop meeting that she’d prefer if the police budget didn’t increase.
The department presented its proposed expenditure budget of $37.5 million Monday ahead of the city manager’s presentation of the proposed city budget Thursday. The council’s special meeting Monday also touched on a staffing study conducted by a consulting firm.
While Armintor agreed there are needs within the police department that aren’t being met, which the Matrix Consulting Group addressed in a presentation before the budget proposal, she said she doesn’t agree Denton needs proactive policing.
“I don’t want to see the police budget increase,” Armintor said. “I would like to see a decrease or at the very least [have it stay] the same.”
Armintor said she prefers a fire department model, where officers are reactive in responding to calls and conducting follow-ups.
“I’m hearing from people in the community who are ready to … see change, who are saying they’d like to see less [police],” she said.
Mayor Chris Watts pointed out that while Armintor has heard from people wanting to see less police work, he has heard the opposite from residents wanting to see officers out in the community getting to know people and foster strong, positive relationships.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said the department is prioritizing adding patrol officers to next year’s budget rather than adding more detectives now.
“If we implement more detectives now, that’s not really helping our officers on the street be able to respond to calls better,” Dixon said. “I think we have to focus on being able to provide that base level service to the community now, short term.”
The department spent about $32.1 million of its expenditure budget in the fiscal year 2018-19 and is estimating it will spend $36.1 million by the end of this fiscal year — $212,000 more than the budget allocated for FY 2019-20.
A majority of the police department’s expenditure budget goes toward paying staff. For the next fiscal year, this would be about $31.8 million of the proposed $37.5 million budget. According to Monday’s presentation, the equivalent of 255.23 full-time employees are employed by the Denton Police Department, including part-time staff such as seasonal crossing guards and school resource officers.
The consulting group spent about nine months looking at the department’s current staffing and services to the community to make recommendations to address workload, transparency and increase proactivity.
The firm is recommending the department make internal and external data regarding complaints publicly available to increase transparency, citing the San Antonio Police Department’s Open Data Initiative as a best practice.
The software for this is already available to the Denton Police Department and will launch within the next week, Chief Frank Dixon said.
The firm also is recommending the police department hire 17 officers by 2025 and implement a civilian public safety officer division to meet calls for service requirements and reach about 40% “proactivity,” which they described as the percentage of time officers are available outside of handling workload like responding to 911 calls.
According to the firm’s findings, the field operations bureau has an overall proactivity level of 23%, with some of the lowest percentage by hour being between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., when residents are awake and out and about in the community. Proactivity sees its lowest point within the department at -9% between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Richard Brady, president of Matrix Consulting Group, said this shows patrol officers don’t have time to be proactive, nor do they have the capacity to handle the workloads they’re currently seeing.
“Now, that’s not saying that emergency incidents aren’t getting responded to, because they still are very quickly, but it means that the lower priority incidents … they may queue up, and it may take 30, 60, 90 minutes or more for an officer to get to them.”
One solution is to implement a new civilian public safety officer classification, which would help divert at least 12% of calls for service that ultimately don’t need a sworn officer with a badge but instead someone to go out and take a report.
Once that’s implemented, the firm also is recommending adding eight officers to reach 40% proactivity in the long term. Ultimately, the department would need 17 total officers by 2025 because calls for service are projected to increase by 11%.
“For proactivity and to handle cases in an effective manner, it’s just not possible at current staffing levels, and this issue will increase as the city continues to grow in the next 10 years,” Brady said. “But in spite of that, there are a number of opportunities for the police department to make changes in the way it manages its staffing and other resources that can have an impact on improving service or support for the department internally.”