New hires proposed in the Denton Police Department’s $37.5 million budget would help address a need for more patrol officers as the city’s population continues to grow.
The proposed $1.6 million increase from this year’s budget would add six new positions to the force, although consultants told the Denton City Council in early August that the department would ultimately need 17 more officers by 2025 to meet calls for service requirements.
“The budget as proposed today, it has baked into it some recommendations from the Matrix group,” Police Chief Frank Dixon said. “Without the budget being ratified, we wouldn’t get those positions we asked for.”
When the Matrix Consulting Group looked at the city’s growth, it estimated calls for service would increase 11% by 2025.
“For proactivity and to handle cases in an effective manner, it’s just not possible at current staffing levels, and this issue will increase as the city continues to grow in the next 10 years,” Richard Brady, Matrix president, said during a City Council work session earlier this month. “But in spite of that, there are a number of opportunities for the police department to make changes in the way it manages its staffing and other resources that can have an impact on improving service or support for the department internally.”
About $1.4 million of the increase would go toward personnel, which would make up 84.8% of the department’s proposed budget. Personnel expenses cover salaries and wages, pension, health care and overtime for the department’s 255.23 full-time employees.
The proposed budget would see an increase in expenses for materials and supplies, cost of service and miscellaneous items. There would be decreases in insurance and operations.
The six new proposed positions also come with supplemental budget requests. While the mental health unit is being created this year from existing vacancies within the department, the six new sworn patrol positions bring on another $942,069 in supplemental requests to the department’s request as well as four new vehicles.
“If we implement more detectives now, that’s not really helping our officers on the street be able to respond to calls better,” Dixon said to City Council in early August about adding more patrol officers. “I think we have to focus on being able to provide that base level service to the community now, short term.”
During the department’s budget presentation, council member Deb Armintor said she doesn’t want the police budget to increase. George Floyd’s death in police custody in late May spurred calls to cut funding to police departments around the country, and several cities, including Austin, have taken action.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he would push for legislation that would freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets as a way to discourage other cities from decreasing funding.
Denton Police Department expenses are also included in the technology services package for adjustments and licenses. About $326,680 in the technology services department’s baseline adjustments will go toward public safety body cameras, FirstNet — a wireless broadband network for first responders — and e-ticketing.
“Over this last year, we’ve been rolling out the newest version of the Axon body camera,” Dixon said. “All of [our officers] have it, we’re just replacing the initial ones they were issued with newer ones.”
Under licenses, the technology services supplemental requests show that the Denton Fire Department could also see six Axon body cameras for $9,000 in its future.
There’s also a request for a $14,000 license for CloudGavel, which would allow Denton police to file warrants electronically. The system can also speed up the process of obtaining warrants because judges can sign them electronically so they don’t have to get up in the middle of the night and meet officers in person, Dixon said.
The requests also include $25,000 in licensing for the Mobile PD application. Denton police would use the app to communicate with residents.
“The Mobile PD is something that I really wanted,” Dixon said. “[Denton residents will] be able to submit crime tips, have a two-way chat with people, and it will allow tipsters to remain anonymous. … Residents will be able to sign up for personalized public safety alerts. Then we can be able to get more information out overall.”