The Denton police and fire departments each had members log overtime coded as COVID-19 starting in 2020, with the two departments logging more than $400,000 in overtime pay last year — the bulk of it paid to firefighters.
While together they logged $409,401.47 in overtime, the Fire Department logged a bulk of it at $380,891.69 in 2020, according to records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle. A total of 85 Fire Department employees logged overtime hours, making an average of $4,481 each. Most were firefighters.
Both the Denton fire and police chiefs said absences in their departments occurred more heavily during surges in cases — weeks when cases climbed above an area’s average caseload.
“It’s really died off [lately], equivalent to what’s out there in the community as well,” Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said. “We have [one case], but that doesn’t really impact staffing.”
COVID-19 has changed the way people work and also how much people work. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with guidance to avoid exposing people to the illness, people started to stay home more often from work if they started exhibiting symptoms. That left co-workers putting in more time to help out their colleagues.
The COVID-19 overtime hours don’t account for 2020 as a whole, as Denton County didn’t have its first positive COVID-19 case until mid-March last year. 2021 overtime hours would show a full year’s worth of pandemic-related overtime.
Hedges said in September that personnel were quick at the beginning of the pandemic to offer taking overtime hours. Hedges said the last time the department struggled with staffing was around August and September, when the delta variant became prominent.
Staffing became a struggle for firefighters because a certain number of people are required to operate each fire station according to best practices standards. Those struggles were most intense when cases surged countywide.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon in September said that COVID-19 has been a driver of absences and that staffing shortages also come in cycles for the department.
At the Police Department, 44 employees earned $28,509.78 in overtime pay in 2020, and most of those were police officers. The 44 staffers each made an average of about $648 just in COVID-19 overtime pay. The Police Department has other codes for overtime, such as when someone is working at an event or doing training.
On top of the COVID-19 overtime pay for police officers and firefighters, the average pay for those positions in Denton in 2020 was $82,960.12 for police officers and $79,518.94 for firefighters. The Denton Record-Chronicle looked at the 2020 salaries of different government entities in October.
Hedges said a staffer’s overtime pay is based on the person’s hourly rate. Only three people at the department, himself and the assistant chiefs, are salaried so they aren’t eligible for overtime.
Staff at the Fire Department would code overtime as COVID-19-related if they were picking up another person’s shift because that person was either sick or had been exposed.
“If somebody’s off, then we have to backfill that position,” Hedges said. “If COVID causes a vacancy on shift, then that person filling in, we hire them for overtime.”
While the city auditor’s office hasn’t made any plans to audit overtime related to COVID-19, auditor Madison Rorschach said they did an audit specifically for the Police Department in 2019 because the department logs a lot of overtime.
“One thing we do is we make sure the duties of the payroll are appropriately segregated,” she said. “In 2019 [for the police overtime audit], we found there was an admin approving a lot of overtime because they needed the payroll done. The improvement in that is where the officer’s supervisor is approving it.”
She said that change was important because the officer’s supervisor would know better than an administrator if the officer did do the overtime work. Rorschach said audits are needed so a department can get a third-party review of their operations.
She said they do audits yearly based on what the City Council approves, and residents can get news flashes through the city’s website to be alerted about new audit reports.
“Some [city] departments don’t really have overtime because they’re all salary,” Rorschach said. “We did the police specifically because they usually have a lot of overtime. Fire does too, so we might do a separate fire one.”