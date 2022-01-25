Voters are three months away from early voting in municipal races, as of Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting.
Polls will open at 8 a.m. April 25 for Denton’s early voters to start deciding who they want to represent them for two at-large seats on the Denton City Council, as well as the mayor’s seat.
Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. May 7 for the general election.
Runoff elections for any leading candidates who didn’t garner a majority of votes cast in their respective races will be held on June 18. Early voting for potential runoff elections will run from June 6-14 excluding Sunday, June 12.
City staffers recommended six early voting locations for Denton voters during Tuesday’s council meeting. Those were the Denton Civic Center, Denton County Elections Administration, North Branch Library, Voertman’s bookstore, the Robson Ranch housing development and South Branch Library.
Council members said they would like to see the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center be an early voting location, as in years past. Denton ISD is on contract to use that facility for English as a second language classes.
Council member Deb Armintor floated the idea of using the Denton Housing Authority building for early voting instead, and city staffers said they would look into whether it meets the legal requirements to fill that role.
All eligible voters can vote in any early voting location, regardless of which district they live in.
A law passed during the past legislative session that would allow Denton County to adopt a new voting model that would open all election day polling sites to all voters, but the county would not be approved to formally adopt that model possibly until the November elections.
Denton County was previously not allowed to adopt the voting center model because it relies on paper ballots.
Frank Phillips, Denton County’s elections administrator, told council members Tuesday that a combination of state deadlines and local manpower is to blame for the slow adoption of the voting center model.
“We have an ongoing election now — we have the primaries coming up,” Phillips said. “It’s just a time issue. There’s no way we have the time internally to prepare that application to the state.”
That means Denton voters will have to head to their designated voting site if they wait until election day to vote in May. Locals can use the city’s new online tool to find what district they live in, and they can check whether they’re registered to vote through the county’s voter lookup tool.