The Denton City Council adopted a long-debated nondiscrimination ordinance Tuesday after it repeatedly stalled.
Council member Jesse Davis and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth were the sole dissenting votes.
Protected classes under the ordinance, which does not supersede state or federal law, are race, color, national origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
That last protected class was the subject of the most ardent opposition among locals and some elected officials alike.
The ordinance applies to housing, employment and public accommodations, and it was written to mirror existing state and federal statutes as much as possible.
Complaints of discrimination filed under the ordinance must be filed within 90 days of the offense and will be referred to state and federal agencies wherever possible.
“At this time, all complaints related to employment or housing on the list of protected classes could be referred [to other government agencies],” according to the presentation given to council members ahead of their Tuesday vote.
For all other valid complaints, the city would investigate the alleged breach and attempt conciliation with the offending party.
If found to be in violation, a guilty business, for example, could be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
Opposition to the criminal aspect of the ordinance was one of Davis’ main stated reasons for voting against the ordinance.
Denton’s first draft of a potential nondiscrimination ordinance came before City Council mem…
“We will see fewer prosecutions because this is a criminal offense — not more,” Davis said Tuesday before voting no.
He leaned on his experience as a prosecutor in saying that proving intent is incredibly difficult and will bog down the ordinance.
Davis said he has been shocked by discriminatory things he has witnessed and heard of in town over the years, and that nothing within his faith required him to oppose the ordinance. In fact, he proposed a narrower nondiscrimination ordinance to council members years ago.
He also claimed there are valid, non-bigoted reasons to exclude certain people from bathrooms, locker rooms and other similar facilities. He proposed an amendment to the ordinance Tuesday night that would have removed requirements for businesses to allow people to use the restroom that conforms to their gender identity.
That amendment failed for want of support from any other council member.
Mayor Hudspeth was the only council member not to explain the rationale of his vote before casting it.
The council chambers at City Hall were nearly full Tuesday evening before the public hearing to discuss the nondiscrimination ordinance began. Six people submitted cards showing their support for the ordinance but did not speak publicly Tuesday.
The first two speakers staged performances to display their opposition. The first gave what audience members clearly saw as a hyperbolic parody of a family member concerned about discrimination in various forms.
He was heckled with calls of “troll” and “get a new hobby” by audience members after his performance, and Hudspeth called a break before the second speaker was allowed to take the mic.
“Can we get a five-minute break to wipe that all down?” he asked staff members.
Before the second speaker, who was wearing a tiger-striped blazer and carrying a guitar, approached, Hudspeth told the audience to “hold it together or give me a wink if [your comments] are for a YouTube page.”
That speaker performed a couple of minutes of a song parody disparaging female athletes who are transgender set to the tune of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way.”
A chorus of “trans lives matter” briefly muffled his song until a Denton police officer told people to simmer down.
What followed were 14 speakers who urged council members to pass the nondiscrimination ordinance. Appeals to morality, Christian virtue, compassion and economic sense were leveled at council members for roughly the next hour.
Among the 14 was George Ferrie, a local business owner who twice ran unsuccessful bids for a place on the City Council.
Ferrie spoke as a local who has fought for a nondiscrimination ordinance in Denton, and campaigned on its passage, for years.
“Today is a good moment, and I don’t want to let the first two speakers take that away from me,” he proudly said as he urged others to keep their chins up.
The five council members who voted in favor of the ordinance similarly spoke of the long process that built up to Tuesday night’s vote, but Deb Armintor said this was only part of the protections activists hope to eventually pass in the city.
After the vote, ordinance supporters gathered outside City Hall to celebrate the victory. Rainbow-striped masks bobbed above the cold bricks. Hugs, pictures and flag-waving spread in the happy huddle.
Among them was Kathleen Hobson, who is a former member of the steering committee for OUTreach Denton, founding executive board member of PRIDENTON and director of the Pride Alliance at the University of North Texas.
“I’m feeling euphoric and really, I think, kind of in disbelief because even though we were hoping that this is the way that it would turn out, this is something that has been such a long time coming,” Hobson said.
As for what’s next, Hobson said they would support a push to ban conversion therapy in Denton.
Carmen Cruz, a founder of OUTreach Denton and PRIDENTON, was with the joyful crowd Tuesday night celebrating and looking to what’s next.
She said the first serious talks about what would become the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance happened after an OUTreach Denton meeting roughly six years ago.
“I am feeling extremely satisfied and seen in the community,” Cruz said.
She spoke to the work of so many people that culminated in Tuesday night’s 5-2 vote.
“It truly takes a village,” she said.
Council member Armintor first proposed a nondiscrimination ordinance in 2018, but talks repeatedly stalled. The most recent iteration began in June 2021 when council members asked for a work session to take up the issue again.
Members pushed along a draft of the current ordinance in November that included much of the current framework. A revised version came back to the council on Jan. 4.
A public comment window was open from Jan. 18 until Feb. 15, and a public hearing was held on Feb. 15.
The ordinance will officially take effect 120 days after the city’s vote Tuesday. That delay is intended to give city officials time to bring affected entities up to speed on the ordinance.
Earlier estimates placed an annual cost to the city somewhere in the $30,000-50,000 range to carry out the ordinance.