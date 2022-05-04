Decriminalize Denton spokesperson Stanton Brasher, center, gives a speech during the group’s petition kickoff event Feb. 19 at the Courthouse on the Square. The group has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures for its petition seeking to ban all arrests and citations for misdemeanor cannabis possession in the city.
Decriminalize Denton turned in its petition to the city Wednesday afternoon, bringing the issue of decriminalizing misdemeanor weed possession one step closer to voters.
The organization submitted nearly 3,000 signatures to the city secretary’s office. It independently verified 1,900 of the signatures, exceeding the 1,745 needed to get the issue on the November ballot.
Decriminalize Denton Executive Director Tristan Seikel said this is the first step cleared in the right direction.
“What we’re doing is something that people have been asking for and fighting for in this community for even longer than our group has been around,” Seikel said. “We think this honors the many lives that have been directly impacted by these bad policies that have come to define our racist justice system and how they’ve been applied at the community level.”
But there are still more steps in the process before voters will see decriminalization on their ballots. The city has 20 days to certify the petition and ensure the signatures came from Denton residents.
While Decriminalize Denton independently verified 1,900 signatures, that does not impact the city’s petition ballot process. The city is required by charter to perform its own review, Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said.
If the city certifies the petition, it will then be turned over to the City Council, which can either adopt the proposal or send it to the November ballot for voters to decide.
“We’re very focused on ensuring the next steps happen quickly,” Seikel said. “We want to ensure the majority of Dentonites are aware of what we’re trying to do and vote in favor of cannabis decriminalization in November.”
