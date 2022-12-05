Alison Maguire
Buy Now

Alison Maguire stands next to Mayor Gerard Hudspeth as he presents her a proclamation in appreciation of her service during the Denton City Council special called meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The mayor has now introduced a resolution to remove Maguire from the Board of Directors for the Denton County Transportation Authority, which the City Council will consider on Tuesday.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Alison Maguire, the former representative for District 4 on the Denton City Council, before being removed in a politically motivated recall election, is under fire again as Denton's mayor seeks to replace her on the Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors with someone who is more friendly to GoZone and the city’s plans, her supporters claim. 

Maguire claims Mayor Gerard Hudspeth’s move to replace her is in response to her vocal criticism of “certain members of council,” primarily at-large Place 6 council member Chris Watts, the former mayor and DCTA board member behind replacing DCTA bus routes with GoZone vans despite council’s wishes in July 2021 to keep the established bus routes.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you