Denton City Council members have decided to delay the search for a permanent city manager until October, instead focusing on replacing another council appointee.
“We are requesting proposals from firms in the city attorney search, and those will be presented to the council,” said Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs. “It is difficult to say what the search will look like prior to knowing what firm we will work with because each has different specialties and approaches. But generally, the process takes several weeks.”
Council members on Tuesday appointed Catherine Clifton interim city attorney to succeed Aaron Leal, who is leaving for a position in Royal Oak, Michigan. Clifton is a first assistant city attorney. In her interim position, she will be paid $174,410 annually plus a $750 monthly vehicle allowance.
Leal, Denton’s city attorney since 2017, has agreed to take a $60,000 annual pay cut for the city attorney position in Royal Oak. His current salary is $210,000. According to his employment agreement with Royal Oak, his starting pay, effective June 14, will be $150,000. He’ll also receive a monthly $600 auto allowance, a one-time bonus of $10,000 if he lives in Royal Oak within one year, a $75 monthly cellphone allowance and reimbursement of relocation expenses.
Leal, 52, has been with Denton since 2011, when his starting pay was $90,000 as deputy city attorney. He also has worked as first assistant city attorney and interim city attorney before he was given a five-year contract set to expire in October 2022. Leal received one-year extensions in 2018 and 2019, with raises. His last scheduled day in Denton is June 6.
‘Kind of uncomfortable’
As for the search for a city manager, officials had said a decision wouldn’t be made on that process until after the May 1 Denton City Council elections. And that’s what happened on Tuesday, when they determined it would be better to put off the search until October.
“Essentially, we were kind of uncomfortable with the idea of doing both of those searches at the same time,” District 4 council member Alison Maguire said. “We feel that we have a lot of faith in Sara Hensley as the interim while we focus on the city attorney search. Once we are a little closer to being settled with that, we can start thinking about doing a national search for city manager.”
Council members appointed Hensley interim city manager in February following Todd Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton’s city manager for four years before accepting the same position in Palm Desert, California.
In March, Hensley told the Denton Record-Chronicle that she had not decided whether to apply permanently for the job. She had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager. Before that, Hensley was interim assistant city manager in Austin for two years.
And on Tuesday, she told the newspaper that “honestly, I have not thought about it much. Thank you for asking.”
Hensley also has worked for municipal governments in Phoenix, San Jose, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.
‘Wanted to keep stability’
“Because it’s a personnel matter, I can only so say much,” District 2 council member Brian Beck said on Wednesday.
“The council wanted to maximize stability as we went forward, and both searches will be run,” he said. “But we wanted to keep stability.”
But it’s not a typical personnel matter. Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
“From the city attorney search, we are confident in Sara and with a lot of change already going on — largely a new council and [interim] city attorney — we would like to keep working with [Hensley] at the helm through the new budget,” Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said. “That will set the timetable for doing the proper due diligence of a national search. I think the intent is … to get the important decisions put into place, and this council wants to make the best possible decision for the city.”
‘The right approach’
District 1 council member Vicki Byrd agreed.
“I think that’s the right approach,” she said. “We all came to the same consensus.”
As interim city manager, Hensley is essentially the city’s CEO. She is permitted under law to hire department heads — interim and otherwise — without council approval, such as when she appointed Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon to be the interim assistant city manager in February.
Hensley is being paid an annual salary of $245,000 as interim city manager.
It is common for government bodies to hire consultants to conduct national searches for executive positions. Ralph Andersen & Associates, the California firm that brought Hileman to Palm Desert following a national search that drew 70 candidates, has also led the searches that brought several city employees to Denton: Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig, Dixon, Hensley, Denton Municipal Electric Assistant General Manager Terry Naulty and former DME General Manager George Morrow.