Denton Public Works officials have changed the way they manage utility street cuts, and an internal audit shows that revisions are working, Ethan Cox, the department’s general manager said.
“From my perspective, the audit is important because of our investment in infrastructure,” he said. “Utility cuts can lead to degradation of our road assets. Everyone wants smooth, clean roads. If we have to go in and do work on roads, we want to make sure we are not throwing away money unnecessarily.”
Doing utility cuts puts “unnecessary wear and tear” on streets, Cox said.
Utility cuts — breaching sections of roads or other infrastructure in public rights of way — happen when city workers replace water and wastewater lines underground, during commercial and residential development when tie-ins to city services are necessary and when internet companies are installing lines under franchise agreements with Denton.
“They also happen when we have a water main break or service line breaks,” Cox said. “Those emergency repairs also necessitate a utility cut to stem the problem with a replacement.”
In November 2019, Denton City Council members adopted a right-of-way construction management ordinance, the intent of which is to provide better oversight of how contractors complete work during utility cuts.
“The ordinance is there to lay out for our staff, residents and anyone doing work in a right of way their roles, responsibilities and obligations, as well as the consequences when those processes aren’t followed,” Cox said. “We want to ensure that we are maximizing the life of these assets and that they are not being compromised unnecessarily. We did have some ordinances in the past on this, but from what I have heard from staff is that prior to [the 2019] ordinance, they were focused on permit fees and did not get into the processes for doing work in rights of way. That is what we have tried to shore up in the new ordinance.”
The 2019 ordinance, Cox said, was also necessary to improve communication among departments.
City Auditor Madison Rorschach presented the findings of her follow-up to an audit on street cuts during a Dec. 7 council meeting, explaining the permitting process for construction in rights of way, improved city inspection processes and restoration standards.
“Typically, every couple of years, we look at the whole city and operations,” she said. “We also look at risks. With this one specifically, we knew that a huge chunk of the city’s money goes into making and maintaining roadways. Also, the value of roadway assets to the city is $360 million. The risk, then, is cutting into our streets in a way that’s deteriorating them more than we expect. That is the main reason we did this audit.”
Furthermore, officials complete follow-ups on each audit.
As for inspections, Cox said that a senior employee reviews the permit for working in a right of way.
“If she approves that permit, we set it up for a site visit. We review traffic control plans. After the cut is made into the asphalt or concrete, the inspector goes back out and performs the inspection. That entails making sure the area is ready for the backfill and they have made clean-cut edges. We want to make sure that the rebar is appropriate where necessary and they are using appropriate materials.”
Rebar — steel rods — are used to reinforce concrete.
“This is definitely a priority for the council,” Cox said. “The internal auditor, at least once a year, goes to the council with this year’s priorities and last year’s priorities. This is a huge discussion, and it is very important to the community. Right now, we are trying to catch up for lack of investments in the past. We just want to make sure those dollars are spent well and that we have a good plan.”
At-large Place 5 member Deb Armintor agreed.
“I was really pleased that this audit happened,” she said. “The city had been wasting a lot of time and money for years doing work that wouldn’t have been necessary had departments done a better job communicating. I’m really thrilled with this new direction and wholeheartedly support it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Davis shared a similar assessment.
“The street cuts, for me, are another example of the city manager and staff doing a fantastic job over the last few years of breaking down the [barriers] between departments,” he said. “It makes all the sense in the world that each department should be talking to each other. The way they are handling street cuts now is a much better way to run the city.”