Although Denton City Council members do not share a consensus view on the issue, a declaration of disaster remains in effect until Sept. 30 requiring the wearing of face coverings.
“It’s a very contentious topic,” Mayor Pro-tem Gerard Hudspeth said. “I want to make sure we have that consistency to avoid confusion for customers. The city’s approach is an education proponent, to meet with business owners and gain compliance that way. That was stressed in the work session on Tuesday.”
During that meeting, council members voted 4-3 to extend the declaration of disaster that mandated businesses “develop health and safety policies.” Mayor Chris Watts, Keely Briggs and John Ryan voted against the extension.
“We put the burden on the businesses to police the masking,” Ryan said. “At the time we put ours in effect, the governor had not done anything. Now, he’s done that and it supercedes us. I voted against the initial mask mandate and the two extensions that have been put in place since then.”
Hudspeth said that he also opposed the initial city order.
“Originally, I didn’t want it to go into place. But now that it’s in place, I am concerned about the confusion that would come from removing it versus extending it for 30 days. I was concerned about people being on edge about this. I think the confusion guided my decision on the additional 30 days. It puts everybody on the same page.”
In July, Gov. Greg Abbot issued in executive order requiring residents to wear face coverings “in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions,” according to a press release. “The governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people … and (they) must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.”
The city’s first declaration of disaster was issued in March.
“You have a declaration that states you have an emergency and then an order about the emergency,” said Ryan Adams, deputy director of public affairs for Denton. “We are currently on our ninth order. But those orders have not all included face-mask provisions. You have two different things working right now. You have the state order that applies to individuals, and you have the local order that applies to businesses. The local order speaks to the health and safety plan requirement for businesses, and I think that is an important distinction.”
According to the Texas Department State Health Services, as of Sunday, nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in Denton County, including 100 fatalities. Data from the city’s website shows cases spiked in June and July but are trending downward.
Abbott’s executive order provides for penalties for violations.
“Following a verbal or written warning for a first-time violator of this face-covering requirement, a person’s second violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250. Each subsequent violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 per violation.”
No such citations have been issued in Denton, Adams said.
“Local law enforcement and other local officials, as appropriate, can and should enforce this executive order … and other effective executive orders, as well as local restrictions that are consistent with this executive order and other effective executive orders.”
However, the governor’s order prohibits law-enforcement officers from detaining, arresting or confining in jail violators “for related non-violent, non-felony offenses that are predicated on a violation of this executive order.”
Visit cityofdenton.com for the full declaration of disaster extension.