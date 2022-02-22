City officials Tuesday offered Sara Hensley, who has served in an interim capacity for more than a year, the job of full-time city manager.
City Council members convened at noon Tuesday to interview their four finalists for the job, one of whom was Hensley.
Interviews were conducted in a closed session, which means members of the public weren’t allowed to spectate council members’ deliberations.
Hensley took over as interim city manager when Todd Hileman resigned from the position in February 2021. Now, officials will create a formal contract to get approved at a future meeting, said Tiffany Thomson, Denton’s interim assistant manager.
“The city is currently working on an employment agreement that will be approved at an upcoming March council meeting,” Thomson said after confirming Hensley was the lone finalist.
David Gaines, the city’s chief financial officer and an assistant city manager, was also among the four finalists.
Thomson said Sylvia Carrillo-Trevino and Kelli Bourgeois were the other two finalists.
Carrillo-Trevino currently works as the city administrator of Sunset Valley. She was selected for that role from a pool of 54 candidates in July 2019, according toCommunity Impact.
She, as well as the interim city manager who fired her, had applied to be the full-time city manager of Corpus Christi. Before that, she spent four years as city manager for Aransas Pass and nine years as assistant director for development services for Corpus Christi.
Bourgeois took over as chief administrative officer for Columbia Heights, Minnesota, in January 2018, according to that city.
Those four finalists were all who remained Tuesday of the more than 40 applicants for the Denton job.
Denton’s search for a permanent city manager was repeatedly prolonged due to the ongoing pandemic and the departures of other city administrators, including City Attorney Aaron Leal’s resignation in May.
Council members were originally scheduled to offer the job of Denton’s top unelected official to their preferred candidate by Friday, but Thomson had said an offer could be made as early as Tuesday afternoon.
That ended up being the case. Council members had interviewed all four candidates, selected Hensley and adjourned by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.