Yes, Gerard Hudspeth is still mayor, but now Elvis Stripling, a standard poodle, is Denton’s first pet mayor.
Ernie and Angie Stripling, Elvis’ owners, said they are excited their dog was elected to represent the community because he’s a popular pet.
“We were really excited when Elvis won pet mayor,” Angie Stripling said. “And one of the ways he became popular is because we take him out around Denton as much as possible, and people are just drawn to him. And we just allow the time for people to experience him.”
Voting for Denton’s pet mayor began in early May and ended May 31 through the city’s Discuss Denton website, and Elvis won with 33 out of 88 votes across 28 entries. Justin Harmon, Denton’s communications manager for public affairs, said there were no restrictions on pet submissions.
“We had everything from horses to dogs to cats,” Harmon said. “I think there may have been a lizard or some sort in there.”
While Elvis won’t have any serious duties to handle, he will be invited to various community events. Angie Stripling said Elvis will have a float in Denton’s Yankee Doodle Parade on July 3. Elvis also has been invited to attend a City Council meeting in July.
“We’ll invite him to various events,” Harmon said of Elvis’ role. “But there are no specific duties or responsibilities that come with the job.”
Elvis’ first act as pet mayor was a meet-and-greet with Denton’s human mayor at Denton City Hall, when Hudspeth presented Elvis with a mayoral plaque and congratulated him on his victory.
“It was a real honor for Elvis to meet him [Hudspeth] and take a picture with him,” Angie Stripling said. “And the plaque was just a nice touch.”
Elvis is a registered member of Therapy Dogs International. He knows basic obedience commands, knows tricks and loves to fetch and pray. Ernie Stripling said Elvis loves letting anyone pet and hug him. Occasionally, Elvis may “kiss” a person by licking them on the hand.
Angie Stripling said Elvis will be a good role model for kindness and said, in general, pets have a way to be there for anyone even if a person is having a bad day.
“Dogs love you more than they love themselves,” Ernie Stripling said. “Elvis is that dog; he loves everybody else around him more than he loves himself.”
Harmon said he believes the community enjoyed the chance to participate in voting for a pet mayor. He said there will most likely be another election and it could become an annual tradition.
The pet mayorship is a one-year term. Ernie and Angie Stripling are undecided whether their poodle will run again. They said they would love to see another animal step up to become mayor.
“Elvis would want to allow someone else another pet to engage in that,” Angie Stripling said. “So we’re not sure. I think we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”