The project to bring diagonal crosswalks to the Denton Square is set to start construction later this year when fewer people are downtown, a project manager said Thursday.
It’s the next step after city engineers and project workers decided pedestrian-only traffic crossing should be permanent in 2020. Starting spring 2020, pedestrians could cross from all four corners of an intersection while the drivers would all wait at a red light.
Staff last year estimated the crosswalks would be complete by summer this year, but they’ve moved that project end date back.
“We anticipate a completion time of Quarter 2 of 2023,” said Robin Davis, a project manager with the city’s capital projects. “It’s more ideal to have work done in the winter whenever the Square is not as [busy] than to do it in the middle of summer when they’re at their peak attendance.”
All-new pavement would have to be put down at all of the intersections. If current plans work out, the new crosswalks will be ready by the second quarter of 2023.
“The intersection is made of concrete,” said senior planner Nathaniel George, Denton’s bicycle, pedestrian and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. “If we cut it out and put in new concrete, and leave a portion for the diagonal crosswalk, it requires a lot of labor to reinforce the new concrete. It’s more efficient to just remove all of that and do each half of the intersection.”
The diagonal crosswalks would get pedestrians out of the street quicker since they won’t have to cross at two points. The decision to create diagonal crosswalks first came up when they started the pedestrian-only traffic phase. People would cross on one side and start to cross again to get to the side of the Square they needed to be, but their time to walk would expire before they finished their second cross.
The intersection also has to be repaved to remove the curb where the diagonal crosswalk would start so the crosswalk can be ADA-compliant.
People involved with the project should have the final designs ready to go soon.
“We’re at 60% design,” Davis said. “Those plans are out for review right now. We expect to have comments [from stakeholders] back in three weeks. The design engineer will then have the final design.”
Trevor Crain, the deputy director of capital projects, said they don’t have an estimate yet for the project cost.
“We don’t know exactly with construction costs going up and material [going up],” Crain said.
It’s more than likely the project will be done in phases, and not every intersection at once, to avoid disrupting traffic too much.
“The contractor will submit to us how they propose to build the project,” Davis said. “It’ll be reviewed by all of us. There’s certain criteria. We can’t have intersections working at the same time, that’s for sure. We’ll see how they want to do traffic control and coordinate with other projects in the area.”