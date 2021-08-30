Denton Fire Station 8’s opening earlier this year near Medical City Denton helped lighten the load on nearby Station 6. The Denton Fire Department hopes the future Station 9 will do the same for Station 5, but the creation of a new station in west Denton is still a few years away.
A consultant previously told City Council members the city should build a fire station at Denton Enterprise Airport and plan for two more on the west side of the city for emergency responses for the industrial district as well as the future Hunter Ranch and Cole Ranch subdivisions.
In a presentation to Denton City Council earlier this month, the Fire Department explained why the city would need a ninth fire station in the near future.
“The airport right now is being covered by Fire Station 3. That’s where the [aircraft rescue firefighters] personnel are,” Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said. “There’s a few personnel at Station 7. So, going from McCormick Street [Station 3] all the way to the airport, it’s a long time to get there. Not only that, but the airport’s station will also be a combination station. ... So it will respond mainly to the area west of I-35 — all that industrial area.”
In the last few years, Fire Station 5 near North Lakes Park has grown busier and the call load also impacts the stations closest to it. Right now, when Station 5 apparatuses are tied up on calls within its district and another emergency comes in, one of the secondary stations has to roll in.
“The closest stations then would be 3, Station 7 and Station 4,” Boots said Monday. “So it’s a long way for those stations to come in and cover Station 5’s district. One of our busiest areas is the whole Rayzor Ranch area.”
Rayzor Ranch has seen significant growth since the first stores started popping up in late 2010. The area’s two shopping centers — Rayzor Ranch Marketplace and Rayzor Ranch Town Center — line University Drive (U.S. Highway 380).
Nearby, many car crashes occur around Interstate 35 and University Drive. Although he didn’t have an exact percentage, Boots said crashes make up a significant percentage of the emergencies Station 5 responds to.
Time is also of the essence. It’s not a mandate, but the National Fire Protection Association says best practices are for fire departments to have a full-alarm assignment within eight minutes of travel time to 90% of incidents. Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges told the City Council that Station 3 is 3.3 miles away from the airport and that it takes them about eight to nine minutes to get there.
The future Station 9 at the airport would also provide response to areas west of I-35 within four minutes, which the current stations can’t do.
“If we add in and drop Station 9 at the airport ... you do have coverage for the industrial area going up to 380,” Hedges told council members.
Denton’s population now stands at 139,869, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That number grew 20.2% from the 2010 census. Citing research from the University of North Texas, the Fire Department’s presentation showed Denton’s population may reach 207,334 by the time the next census rolls around in 2030.
During a presentation last year, a consultant told City Council members they should anticipate a couple more new fire stations by 2040 if the population is set to reach 200,000 by then.
Growth around the new Denton High School on North Bonnie Brae Street would also lead to an increase call volume around Station 5 over the next few years.
The number of calls for service is just one method of measuring how personnel and services are being used, Hedges told City Council in early August. The department had 16,379 calls in 2020 and is expecting 18,342 this year, based on the previous two years’ averages. Calls for service to the Denton Fire Department have grown steadily since 2015, according to the department’s presentation.
The increase in Station 5’s call volume caught them off guard, Hedges told council members. He said department officials believe Station 5 will be the busiest station this year.
In 2020, Station 5 had about 35 fewer calls than Station 1 in downtown Denton. The problem is that Station 5 has only two apparatuses, or fire department vehicles, to respond to calls. Station 1 has more resources, but Station 5 needs to pull from other stations sometimes.
The Fire Department believes the new station would also lighten the load on Station 5 because officials saw a similar thing happen with Stations 6 and 8, located near Southridge and the medical corridor, respectively.
Denton Fire Station 8 officially opened earlier this year, although services first began in 2019 when the department set up an ambulance at Medical City Denton for emergency response. The location for that temporary setup lined up with where the new station would be built.
Up until Station 8 opened in late February, that crew only operated an ambulance. Fire engine response came from Stations 2 and 6.
“[Opening] took an obvious load off of Engine 6 and Engine 2 immediately,” Boots said. “Now you have an engine responding to that district. Overnight, it became one of the busiest fire stations in the city.”
Eventually, when Station 9 is up and running, it’ll be manned by about 12 to 15 people broken down into three shifts. A consulting firm recommended the station be located around Airport Road and Masch Branch Road.