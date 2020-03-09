If a recession is on the way, Denton is expected to fare better than most cities across the country, according to a new study by SmartAsset.
Denton ranks fourth in the country for being a "recession-resistant" city, trailing behind two other Dallas-Fort Worth cities: Plano was ranked first and Frisco was ranked third.
The study looked at nine data points relating to employment, housing and social assistance.
Denton ranks highly because of its low increase of unemployment during the Great Recession, and high 2018 labor force participation rate, according to the study.
During the 2007-10 Great Recession in the 264 cities SmartAsset studied, the average home value decreased by 13.7%. But in Denton, median home prices actually increased over the same time frame by 0.3%.