Denton mayor counters criticism over drag brunch inquiry: I just ‘asked a question’

In the clouds surrounding Disney’s Magic Kingdom castle, the princesses in drag don't resemble the princesses from Disney movies in the flyer for Cool Beans' "Disney Drag Brunch" event that was circulating on social media recently and eliciting condemnation and threats of violence.
Nor did they assume the names of Disney princesses in the flyer.
Instead, drag performers Crystal Whitney, Ari, Jauna D’Marko and Genesis Mugler all appeared in the clouds around the Magic Kingdom castle dressed for an afternoon of performing in elegant outfits that sparkled and shimmered, one in a leopard print and another accented by red feathers. Crystal and Arial were listed as the co-hosts of the drag brunch and planned to host the event this past Sunday afternoon at Cool Beans, a dive bar in the Fry Street area near the University of North Texas campus.
Drag shows in Denton aren’t a rare occurrence. They’ve been occurring long before this reporter first started slinging ink for the paper in 2014 before returning a few months ago. Glitterbomb Denton has hosted several drag shows since forming in 2015. Another drag show event for patrons over 21 will be taking place this weekend, though the organizers asked that the Denton Record-Chronicle not share the name or location over fears of violence.
The threats of violence that follow when these events are announced also aren’t unusual, especially given the Republican Party’s recent push to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation in the state. A couple of weeks ago, Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke became ground zero for the hate during the “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch,” when Trump supporters and the Proud Boys showed up to protest and were met by armed counter-protesters protecting the drag queens and liberal-leaning patrons.
“It was never my intention to host an event that would result in controversy, hate and divisiveness,” Anderson Distillery & Grill owner Jay Anderson wrote in an Aug. 23 Facebook post. “It is my intention to welcome people from ALL walks of life into Anderson Distillery & Grill.”
But what is rare is for a city's mayor to contact city staff about a drag show event at a privately owned business and ask what — if anything — the city could do to shut it down. Such a request, from Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, appeared in a staff report Friday from the city.
Hudspeth’s request sparked controversy online and led to several comments about bigotry and discrimination from Denton’s first Black mayor.
“The dishonorable Mayor Hudspeth continues to align himself with MAGA extremists as he creeps further to the far-right,” one commenter wrote Friday on Twitter.
“Can we de-annex Rayzor Ranch already? Let's have leadership in Denton that actually reflects the character here, not just the will of MAGA geriatrics with huge tax breaks,” another tweeted.
“Not unlike what happened in Roanoke, a conservative local politician has tried and failed to define drag brunches as ‘sexually oriented’ as a way to try to shut down drag brunches,” wrote another.
But Hudspeth denied this claim and said he wasn’t trying to classify Cool Beans as a sexually oriented business.
“Now Gerard can’t be Black and Gerard has to be white, as if as the first Black mayor in Denton, I don’t understand discrimination,” Hudspeth said in a Sunday morning interview shortly before he attended church.
Hudspeth claimed he had received several requests from residents to shut down Sunday's drag brunch and said he knew the city couldn’t regulate it but wanted to doublecheck with staff first to make sure there wasn’t some “arbitrary ordinance” lying around. He said he saw his request as an “educational opportunity.”
“This is a private event, and we have no jurisdiction,” he said. “I’m not leaning to support it or not to support it. I wanted to educate and wanted to confirm. I don’t want to be wrong — ever.”
The Disney Drag Brunch wasn’t an official event sponsored by Disney, despite the flyer using the Disney logo and font to promote it. But what drew the ire of people who rose up against it, Hudspeth said, was the fact the event was showcased as an “all ages” event at a dive bar, which normally requires a patron to be of age to enter after a certain time.
It also didn’t help that a talk show personality on Glenn Beck’s TV station shared the drag brunch flyer Thursday afternoon with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and wrote: “Cool Beans Bar and Grill in Denton, TX is hosting an ALL AGES drag show THIS SUNDAY. Who’s coming with me to shut it down?”
Stuart Birdseye, a Denton city spokesperson, shared a couple of the comments the mayor and council members had received. One was a social media post that had been tagged to the mayor:
“If you are not outraged this is happening in our backyard, you should be!! City of Denton, TX - City Hall, City of Denton Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Denton mayor Gerard Hudspeth! Where’s the moral fortitude? This is probably the fourth event like this I’ve heard about in a week. Leave the children out of this! There is absolutely NO reason, NONE, that a drag show should be all ages. SHAME ON COOL BEANS BAR & GRILL! Every other event on the calendar is 21+, why are you welcoming children to a drag show?? SHUT THIS DOWN! #WHATisWRONGwithPEOPLE”
Another resident used the contact form to respond to “All City Council Members” on the city’s website and wrote:
“There is an ‘all ages drag show’ happening at ‘Cool Beans Bar and Grill’ this Sunday. I have been to MANY drag shows and am not against them. But I am against kids being at these events. Drag shows have always been an adults only activity until very recently. What kind of permit does one need to put on a drag show for children?
“‘Just a reminder that there is NO COVER and make sure to bring $1 bills for the queens.’ So kids will watch adults tip drag queens, or doing it themselves.”
Birdseye included this statement:
“Mayor Hudspeth requested information about the rights of a private business and if there were ordinances that outline those. As I understand his request, he was looking for a public education opportunity and am not aware of any other intention than that.”
On Thursday morning, Hudspeth contacted Denton City Manager Sara Hensley via email and wrote:
“Can you help me connect with the right person. I am getting contacted a lot about this event. I would like to create a post that highlights ordinance or ordinances that may apply. I see this as an educational opportunity. And an opportunity to explain private business[es] have rights. And clearly explain what the city does and does not regulate.”
But the mayor never posted about it since later that evening, Cool Beans caved to the pressure from people who were against the Disney Drag Brunch and shared a post about canceling the event on its social media channels.
In his phone conversation with the Record-Chronicle, Hudspeth mentioned the negative posts and comments he’d been receiving from the community after they shared his request from the staff report and claimed people were cursing him on social media and that someone planned to create a paper doll of the mayor in drag and sell it to support LGBTQ issues — all because he simply had “asked a question” and received an answer.
“How can that be bad?” Hudspeth said. “I’m curious to know what I’m missing.”
Mat Pruneda, who is a moderator of the private Denton Matters Facebook group where some of the ire toward the mayor appeared, argued that part of the problem is residents don’t understand the context behind why the mayor was asking the question in the first place. There isn’t a video with the staff report, no attachments or any information offering context behind it on the mayor being asked to shut it down.
Pruneda said some of the things that jumped out to him were the specific terms used to describe the Disney Drag Brunch. For example, in the Friday staff report, city staff wrote, “Based on the available information, the proposed event is not a sexually oriented business under the City’s zoning.”
If the city were to identify drag brunches as an “adult cabaret” event, then Pruneda said the bar would need to be a sexually oriented business to host it and would need to be zoned for it, which would force the event to move from the Fry Street or downtown area to a heavily industrialized area.
He called what the mayor was doing in asking if a special permit was needed a “slippery slope” that could lead to other issues for local businesses.
“The ultimate fear that I have is that they are poking around for ordinances or zoning requirements that could be applied without votes or public hearing that would affect local businesses,” Pruneda continued.
He claimed one of the reasons people were probably upset with the mayor is because Hudspeth also wasn’t supportive of the nondiscrimination ordinance when it passed earlier this year and tends to “push very kind of right wing/alt-right ideology requests and with his votes.”
Hudspeth said he simply wants to focus on such city issues as streets and roads.
Ignorance is also another problem affecting this issue. People don’t understand what a drag show constitutes, Pruneda said. He compared drag shows to going to a punk rock concert and pointed out that drag performers aren’t strippers. They’re performing artists who earn money from tips similar to a musician who earns money from busking on the Square.
In other words, a person doesn’t slip a dollar bill into a drag performer's G-string.
Pruneda also claimed that most Denton establishments allow all ages to enter before 9 p.m.
“It comes down to personal responsibility for parents,” he said. “It’s not like 4-year-olds will be riding their bikes and tricycles to see it.”