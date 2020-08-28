Outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts has filed to run for Texas Senate District 30 as a Republican, the secretary of state’s website shows.
He did not return a message seeking comment on Friday afternoon, just after the deadline expired to submit paperwork for that office.
More than a day earlier, Denton City Council members voted 5-1 to accept Watts’ resignation. The Denton attorney resigned on Monday in a letter to City Secretary Rosa Rios, but he did not provide a reason for that decision.
Council members Paul Meltzer, Keely Briggs, Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth voted for the resolution to accept Watts’ resignation in a special meeting on Thursday. Deb Armintor voted against it.
In the same meeting, City Attorney Aaron Leal explained that state law prohibits the council from refusing the mayor’s resignation. However, Watts agreed to remain mayor until his successor is elected on Nov. 3. Essentially, Briggs and Hudspeth did the same when they resigned their council seats to run for mayor.
“Current City Council members can apply for another seat on the council,” Leal said during the meeting on Thursday. “They must submit a letter of resignation to the city secretary’s office. Since this type of resignation the mayor submitted is not in our charter, we must look at state law. The vacancy will occur on the date this council approves the resolution accepting the written resignation.”
Senate District 30 is being vacated by Pat Fallon while he runs for the 4th Congressional District. Other Republicans who have filed for the state Senate seat are Craig Carter; Andy Hopper; Shelley Luther, the Denton County resident jailed for opening her Dallas salon in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders; and Drew Springer, R-Muenster, state representative for District 68.
On the Democratic ticket, Jacob Minter also filed for Senate District 30, the secretary of state’s website shows. No candidates from other parties filed.
Watts was first elected mayor in 2014. He was scheduled to leave office in May because of term limits, but council members in February postponed elections until Nov. 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.