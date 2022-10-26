Public Facility Corporations
The Denton City Council on Tuesday discussed public facility corporations, a fairly recent property tax exemption for private apartment developers that allows cities to address the lack of affordable housing. But a 2020 University of Texas study warns that the loss of property taxes under these corporations “outstrips” the marginal financial returns from the exemptions.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The apartment developer wanted to work with Denton Housing Authority to bring an affordable housing complex to the city but for one reason or another was denied. He turned to the Denton City Council for help, but as council member Chris Watts pointed out at a Tuesday afternoon work session, they didn’t have an option to help him.

Instead, the apartment developer turned to a corporation from outside of the county to help bring the project to Denton, which meant neither the city nor the county benefited from the developer fees.

Download PDF 2020 UT School of Law study on public facility corporations

