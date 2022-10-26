The apartment developer wanted to work with Denton Housing Authority to bring an affordable housing complex to the city but for one reason or another was denied. He turned to the Denton City Council for help, but as council member Chris Watts pointed out at a Tuesday afternoon work session, they didn’t have an option to help him.
Instead, the apartment developer turned to a corporation from outside of the county to help bring the project to Denton, which meant neither the city nor the county benefited from the developer fees.
“Listen to me, people,” Watts told fellow council members. “Someone from outside the county is negotiating for affordable housing within our city. That’s pathetic. We need to have a voice at that table. So if we want to keep giving lip service to it, that’s fine.”
During Tuesday’s work session, the council discussed public facility corporations, a fairly recent property tax exemption for private apartment developers under Section 303.042(f) of the Texas Local Government Code and a new way for cities like Denton to address the lack of affordable housing strangling the working and lower-income classes.
It offers tax breaks close to $1 million a year per property on average, according to a 2020 University of Texas School of Law study, while new projects also are eligible for a 100% sales tax exemption on construction materials for new projects. This can result in an additional one-time exemption of $1.3 million on average per new apartment development.
To qualify for the exemption, a private apartment developer would transfer land to a public facility corporation, which the city or some other local government entity sets up, and then lease the land and any buildings on the land back to a limited partnership controlled by the developer — with the city getting paid to participate in it, the 2020 UT study says.
“The facts are that we have a problem in this community of affordable housing,” Watts said. “We don’t have a problem really in this community of affordable housing at the 80% area median income. We have a problem at the 30, 45, 50 and 65%. What was said at an early presentation, ‘If you’re not at the table, you get eaten’ — we are not at the table when the Denton Housing Authority does these projects.”
The majority of the council agreed with Watts and voted 4-3 to give staff direction to move forward with developing a program that would bring them a seat at the table.
Council members Alison Maguire, Brandon McGee and Brian Beck wanted to table the discussion until after the council hosts its joint meeting with the Denton Housing Authority in a couple of weeks.
“I need more information before I feel comfortable with pushing forward to develop something. It’s vague right now,” Beck said.
Beck has a good reason to be concerned, as the UT study pointed out.
According to the study, the loss of property taxes “outstrips” the marginal financial returns from the exemptions. In the projects that had been approved by 2020, the amount of revenue flowing to the public corporations paled in comparison to the value of the exemption. The study pointed out that if the trend continued, the exemption could remove more than $12 billion in property value from the state tax rolls by 2026, which would result in a loss of approximately $326 million annually in revenue to local taxing districts and the state’s public education budget.
“The costs of the tax breaks are large, and on scrutiny, the public benefits are comparatively few,” the study’s authors noted.
Part of the problem has to do with local housing authorities such as the Denton Housing Authority using public facility corporations to bring such projects to cities since they aren’t hurt by a drop in property tax revenue and their boards consist of unelected officials who have no accountability to taxpayers.
As study author Heather K. Way wrote: “Despite the mismatch in financial returns and tax revenue losses, public housing authorities — which are struggling financially to maintain their properties — have a perverse incentive to approve these exempt projects since they are not impacted by the loss of property tax revenue.”
The lack of accountability at the Denton Housing Authority was something council member Jesse Davis mentioned at the work session. He pointed out that DHA board meetings aren’t recorded and residents have to wait for long periods at the meeting while the board meets in executive session. The minutes to those meetings, he said, are also difficult to find on the agency’s website.
“[There are] lots of questions about what’s going on,” Davis said.
Another problem the UT study found is that the tax exemption fails to serve affordable housing needs because the income restrictions do not require adjustments in household size, and the exempt properties end up targeting middle-income renters who earn 100-115% of the area median income (AMI). Only 3% of the units for the exempted properties actually served renters making less than 60% AMI, the study found.
The study did offer several recommendations cities and local government entities could take to address these issues:
- Require annual reports.
- Require compliance reviews including an annual audit.
- Require a request for proposal process.
- Require alignment of rent and income restriction policies with affordable housing industry standards.
- Require deeper income targeting.
- Ban source of income discrimination.
- Engage in affirmative marketing.
- Adopt enhanced protections for renters.
- Serve families with children.
- Impose limits on acquisition projects.
Dani Shaw, director of Denton Community Services, mentioned some of these recommendations to the council at the work session and told them they could set the terms of the public facility corporations to require, as Watts pointed out, that the developer doesn’t discriminate against income source or that they take housing vouchers, for example.
“I’ve never heard of any DHA project that has come before us with any of those kinds of conditions,” Watts said. “We’ve never been asked to be at the table for those conditions. So this isn’t about being anti-Denton Housing Authority. …
“So we can keep talking all we want,” he added. “But until we develop a program where we can act in concert with and as a backup to Denton Housing Authority when they can’t take a project that will truly be helping people who cannot afford the rents which are 65% AMI and less.”
Davis agreed and pointed out that the council decided to be a player in this issue by passing the affordable housing tool kit, which he claimed is full of excellent data and good intentions but simply “nibbles around the edges of the problem.”
“If we are serious about tackling it, the players in this space are the developers with the capital and resources to manage long-term,” Davis said. “We are active in other parts and not active in this space. It is difficult to direct policy if we are not part of it.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth reaffirmed what Davis and Watts said and pointed out that while the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mission is to end homelessness, local officials could use public facility corporations to target housing for teachers, people who work in the county jail and, as Denton City Manager Sara Hensley mentioned, city staff who are also struggling to afford housing in Denton.
“What we’re seeing now is that we need that missing middle, that single mom, that single dad or that dual-working households that just can’t make ends meet,” Hudspeth said. “That’s where we’re missing. That’s where we can step up with the right project and support those groups in addition to others.”