The mighty elephant wanted to wrestle.
At 13,000 pounds and 13 feet in height, he was about the size of the T. rex from the Jurassic Park movie but not nearly as vicious looking. He was large enough to cause real damage if he put his full weight behind his wrestling moves, some of which he may have learned watching Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
But he wasn’t issuing his challenge to WWE wrestlers. Instead, he wanted to wrestle the other jungle creatures, storyteller Vivian Rutherford told a room full of children Friday morning at the Denton's South Branch Library.
Rutherford, a former librarian herself, was participating in the Denton Public Library’s “Telling a People’s Story,” an exhibit and a monthlong celebration of African American children’s illustrated literature. The exhibit was created by Black illustrators and authors.
The Denton Public Library is only the second site in Texas to host the traveling exhibit, Jennifer Bekker, the library director, said.
“We’re one of the few places where you’ll be able to see this,” Dekker said to the small crowd. “… It is such a wonderful intersection of art, literature, children’s literacy as well as cultural importance, to have all of those pieces recognized in one exhibit that will be here all month for our community.”
Curated in 2018 by Miami University Art Museum, “Telling a People’s Story” is the first major exhibit devoted to art found in African American children’s picture books, highlighting the strength of visual narratives that represent the Black experience. According to the museum’s website, curators reviewed more than 600 books and 14,000 illustrations in search of events and milestones in African American history. They drew from themes and time periods, including slavery, Emancipation, the Harlem Renaissance and the civil rights movement.
The exhibit's displays show 130 works — drawings, mixed media, paintings and pastels — by 33 artists from 95 books.
“Collectively, the many books created by authors and illustrators since the late 19th century contribute to an understanding of the African-American experience through two perspectives,” the museum notes on the exhibit website. “First is an internal look into the need for validation and the creation of positive self-images.
“Second is to give an introduction to the African-American experience for those unfamiliar in order to better understand the cultural, historical and social makeup of African-American identity.”
At the exhibit’s grand opening Friday morning, Rutherford offered children these experiences through her storytelling. The mighty elephant story, for example, was a retelling of a folktale from Cameroon by author Judy Sierra.
Rutherford paced in front of the children as she wove the tale, offering sound effects as needed and causing eruptions of laughter as the tale unfolded. Children sat at the edge of their seats whenever another challenger from the jungle appeared to accept the mighty elephant’s wrestling challenge. He thwarted a leopard with a tap of his huge foot, a crocodile with a belly stroke from his trunk that put him to sleep, and a rhino who bravely charged only to have the mighty elephant fall on him.
Each time the mighty elephant won a match, a monkey in a tree would beat out the results on his drum.
Only a bat, small yet clever, was able to defeat the mighty elephant with wits instead of brawn.
To find out how it all unfolds, simply pick up the book The Elephant’s Wrestling Match by Sierra and illustrator Brian Pinkney from the library.