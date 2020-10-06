Denton City Council members during a work session Tuesday asked city staff to draft a resolution urging Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen Texas’ bars.
“Yesterday, we learned the governor did come out and say there would be another announcement saying what would be opening soon,” Keely Briggs said. “We consider ourselves a music-friendly community. We cannot stand to lose any more of our music venues.”
Briggs, the District 2 council member running for mayor, requested the resolution.
On Sept. 17, Abbott “issued Executive Order No. GA30 wherein he (1) kept bars closed; (2) increased maximum restaurant occupancy from 50 percent to 75 percent; and (3) limited outdoor gatherings to 10 persons (other than those expressly allowed by the order), unless the mayor were to authorize more,” a city background information sheet reads. “Exemptions were made to these restrictions, but bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission were expressly prohibited from reopening.”
On Twitter Monday, Abbott said that “Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remained unchanged. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”
The tweet included an animated GIF of beer mugs being clinked together.
Texans have continued to keep COVID under control.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 5, 2020
The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time.
I will be announcing more openings soon.
Cheers! pic.twitter.com/fJhTgSRx9t
“I think it’s pretty clear what he intends to announce,” Briggs said.
Council member Paul Meltzer said that he is “supportive of this,” as did Jesse Davis, John Ryan and Deb Armintor.
“I’ve been outspoken on this issue,” Armintor said. “Gov. Abbott, if you’re watching this, please don’t be such a tease. Be more direct.”
Mayor Pro Tem Gerard Hudspeth, directing the meeting in Mayor Chris Watts’ absence, said that council members “have consensus to move that forward.”
The Texas Tribune reported Monday that the state’s seven-day average positivity rate — or the share of coronavirus tests that return positive in a week — is slightly higher than 6%. When Abbott initially reopened bars, that figure was lower and he said he regretted the decision.
As of Monday, according to the Tribune, 3,318 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19. On May 22, when the governor reopened bars, that number was 1,578.
“But industry groups and bar and distillery owners have criticized Abbott for months, saying that he is not communicating with them on their protocols to allow them to reopen safely and avoid massive numbers of businesses shutting down for good,” the publication reported.
Abbott last month said retailers and restaurants could increase occupancy from 50% to 75% but that bars would remain closed — a decision that Watts has questioned and criticized, saying that if restaurant and retail owners “can figure it out, so can bar owners.” He could not be reached Tuesday.
The governor in June ordered bars to close after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases started rising. But that industry has received an out of sorts with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission declaring that they are allowed to operate as restaurants by selling food during business hours.