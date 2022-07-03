Children ran around the field playing tag, people sat on chairs and blankets, while others threw Frisbees waiting for the fireworks to start Sunday night.
All told, the community had waited three years for another chance to see Fourth of July fireworks with friends and family in Denton.
The Denton Kiwanis Club’s annual fireworks show took place Sunday night at North Lakes Park for the first time, following a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Locals cheered as the night sky sparkled with red, blue and green fireworks. Some would record videos or take photos, while others just watched the 20-minute show celebrating the national holiday.
“We’re glad to be able to do it again,” said James Hilton, president of the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club.
While the club hosted the fireworks show at the University of North Texas Apogee Stadium for several years, Hilton said it was a win-win scenario to host the fireworks show at North Lakes Park.
Hilton said the club scouted other locations, and with safety, traffic and site in mind, North Lakes was the perfect location.
North Lakes Park has “the best parking spots and all this open area that the public knows where it is, so it made it really easy [to decide],” Hilton said.
Hilton said Apogee Stadium had minor problems with traffic due to the road access to the area. North Lakes Park, on the other hand, has several exit routes for residents to choose from, he said.
Hilton said the city, which is the co-sponsor of the show, was able to work with the club quickly for the location to be approved. Otherwise, it would have made it more challenging to get the fireworks show going again.
Hilton didn’t want a big show with live music or other miscellaneous things tonight. He wanted to keep it simple. He hopes next July Fourth, wherever the club plans to host the fireworks, to have more activities for the public.
“So next year, hopefully, we’ll be able to build on this and then go from there,” Hilton said.
Locals Teresa and Willie Freeman took their seven grandchildren to watch the fireworks. They both said they all enjoyed coming out to watch the show.
“This was nice,” Teresa Freeman said. “I like the atmosphere, the way it was set up. … it was really nice.
The crowd did one final cheer as the last fireworks lit up.
Parking at North Lakes Park lots cost $10 per car for the show, with proceeds going to the club as a fundraiser for the Denton Kiwanis Club Children’s Clinic.
Heavy traffic was anticipated after the fireworks, with the city changing traffic patterns on several roads to try to improve traffic flow.