Denton will celebrate Juneteenth in person and online this year. The two-day celebration will feature friendly games and lots of music just days after Congress voted to make Juneteenth a national observance.
Juneteenth commemorates the formal emancipation of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas Confederates had been reluctant to free their slaves, but on that fateful day, Army troops sailed into Galveston on Navy ships to compel Texas to free enslaved men, women and children. The Emancipation Proclamation had free enslaved Americans in 1862. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in 1865 to enforce Emancipation and supervise a peaceful transfer of power from the Confederacy to the Union.
Denton’s celebration begins Friday with the traditional Gospel Night concert. The virtual celebration starts streaming at noon on Friday. The celebration continues with more music, games and awards on Saturday.
Though Juneteenth is a uniquely Texas event, celebrations have spread to other states over the years. But the commemoration will officially be a national one. This week the Senate unanimously passed a bill to create Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday, and the House followed on Wednesday.
“As a former chair of the Juneteenth committee, this is a momentous occasion for me,” said Cheylon Brown, who is still among the volunteers who make Denton’s Juneteenth happen. Last year, the celebration was virtual, though a younger group of Denton residents staged an in-person neighborhood Juneteenth event to bring people together after mass protests over the murder of George Floyd.
“There is a national freedom celebration earlier in the year,” Brown said. “But we’ve been fighting for this for decades. We live in Texas — for other states who have adopted it, that’s good. But being in Texas, I think if the country is supporting it, we should support it.”
Civil rights activists began a push to make Juneteenth a national holiday in the 1980s. Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, and a group of ministers in New Orleans formed a foundation to campaign for a national observance in 1994.
Brown said she doesn’t mind the Texas holiday getting adopted as a federal observance.
“It’s been a great year,” she said. “We’ve overcome so many challenges. It’s been denied or died in committee, and I did not think the Senate would pass it. I think the Senate passing it shows there’s an interest in unifying our country once again.”
The Denton celebration invites residents to gather in a spirit of family fun.
The fun makes room for more serious moments, particularly the Hometown Heroes ceremony. This year, Juneteenth will honor Carrie Lawson, Clark Coleman, Clara Richard, Mary Rogers, Linda Dedmon, LaCritrea Garett, Marvyn White and Cornelius Anderson. Juneteenth parade honorees are Marc and Chelle Wilson. George and Tamara Garnett are Mr. and Mrs. Juneteenth, and Officer Keith Adams is the grand marshal of the parade.
The event features several popular local and national music acts. Denton’s Dynamic Gospel Duo, a project by vocalist Cassandra Berry and pianist and First Christian Church of Denton music minister Mark Graham, will perform the Friday night concert, and Larry Brooks & the New Zion Traveler, a band popular on gospel radio, will headline. Saxophonist James Vivian will perform, as will Lori’s Joy, a choir associated with Denton County Friends of the Family.
Saturday brings music by TJ Hooker-Taylor, Sweet Randi Love, Cadillac Muzik and Roger Perkins. The event also includes a poetry slam and a DJ spin-off.
The event is free, but attendees can shop among vendors.
The virtual celebration will stream a coloring contest for kids (with prizes), a yoga workout and “Juneteenth 101” with Donald Norman Cox. Musicians get in on the virtual action, too. Grammy-winning saxophonist and University of North Texas music professor Brad Leali will play, among others. Poets will perform, as well, and runners entered into the virtual Freedom Run, a 5K, can get their miles in anytime between June 17-21.