Update: Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said that the city of Denton repaired the water line and lifted the water conservation request Friday morning.

The city of Denton is asking people to conserve water after one of the two raw water lines that feed water from Lewisville Lake to the Lewisville Lake Water Treatment Plant started leaking, Chief of Staff Ryan Adams said in a Thursday evening email.

