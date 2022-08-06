Families with children attending Denton ISD schools gathered at Ryan High School on Saturday where the district distributed backpacks and school supplies and provided health checkups and other services courtesy of local businesses.

The many offerings were part of the Denton ISD Back to School Fair – a multi-weekend event that took place at Braswell High School on July 30. On that day, the district served roughly 1,500 families, while Saturday’s turnout surpassed 2,000 families, according to Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

