Families with children attending Denton ISD schools gathered at Ryan High School on Saturday where the district distributed backpacks and school supplies and provided health checkups and other services courtesy of local businesses.
The many offerings were part of the Denton ISD Back to School Fair – a multi-weekend event that took place at Braswell High School on July 30. On that day, the district served roughly 1,500 families, while Saturday’s turnout surpassed 2,000 families, according to Denton ISD spokesperson Julie Zwahr.
On Saturday, families were able to check in by student grade level and colored wristbands were used to make distribution of school supplies easier.
“We want everybody to show up the first day of school with supplies ready to go,” Zwahr said.
Parents were able to walk down the hallway of the high school, where local community business partners were on hand to provide their services.
“We have local partners who are giving school physicals. You can get your immunization. You can get your eye exam. You can pick up all kinds of information about other services for kids,” Zwahr said.
Zwahr said the district had registration for three months before the event for parents to reserve a complete list of school supplies. Walk-ins were welcomed to pick up supplies as well.
“Even if you just walk in, like if you moved here and you didn’t register in advance, you’re still going to leave with school supplies,” Zwahr said.
Local resident Mary Phillips arrived with her three children at about 9:20 a.m. to take advantage of the fair’s free supplies and services. She said she spent most of the time getting her son a physical and her other children checked with vision screening and other medical services.
Phillips said this school year has been different for her since she is currently unemployed. She was grateful that the district gave away school supplies and services and glad to see other vendors giving information to families.
“I just got the [school] packages, and it looks like everything pretty much is in there,” Phillips said. “So, I think we’re going to be set. I thought we would be worried for the school year, but I think we recovered.”
Nancy Arellano went to the fair with her two children due to the rising price of school supplies at the store.
“Everything is so expensive, and I have two kids, so it’s kind of hard for me to buy everything for them,” Arellano said. “So, having the free supplies really helps a lot.”
There was a long line of parents with their children to get a free physical exam provided by Woodlands Medical Group of Denton. Rhonda Brawner, a front desk specialist, said that it’s important for families to get the care that they need.
“We’re all about helping them to make sure they get what they need,” Brawner said.
Chandisia Stephens took advantage to allow her son to get his physical. She said it saved them the trip to the doctor and another trip to get school supplies. While she does have insurance, she understands that not all parents have the money or resources to afford a physical.
The Denton Hi Noon Lions Club provided vision screening to children and referred any who may need glasses or additional care. Member Bob Tickner said they provided about 110 screenings during the fair.
“We’re trying just to give them a heads up,” Tickner said. “A child might do better in school if they can see better.”
PTA members Suzanne Danhof and Amy Terrell volunteered for the fair. They, like many other volunteers, helped families during the fair.
“In order for kids to be successful, you want to give them the tools that they need for the classroom,” Danhof said.
Terrell and Danhof praised the district and community for coming out to provide the services for families.
“You’ve got all the vendors in the hall, there are so many people supporting all the families, and I love coming to this and seeing how supportive our entire community is, not just the district but all of Denton,” Terrell said.
The first day of the Denton ISD 2022-2023 academic year is Aug 11.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.