A house in a south Denton neighborhood has a “Home For Sale” sign out front, shown Monday. A new study by the United Way of Denton County reveals that more than 45% of the households in Denton can’t afford to live here, especially with the lack of affordable houses and rental properties.

Denton is a great place to live — if you’re part of the slight majority who can afford it.

A new study by the United Way of Denton County reveals that more than 45% of the households in Denton can no longer afford to live here, especially with the lack of affordable houses and rental properties.

