Denton is a great place to live — if you’re part of the slight majority who can afford it.
A new study by the United Way of Denton County reveals that more than 45% of the households in Denton can no longer afford to live here, especially with the lack of affordable houses and rental properties.
Denton also has a poverty rate of 15.3%, exceeding the rate of other communities in Denton County as well as the national average (12.8%) and state average (14.2%), according to the 2022 Denton County Community Needs Assessment.
The study has been three years in the making after COVID-19 delayed its initial release, said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. It delves into what is known as the ALICE Household Survival Threshold — the acronym stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — which comprises households that earn more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living.
The federal poverty level for a family of four is $27,750 annually, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines.
“ALICE households earn less survival wage and earn less a month,” Henderson said, “and when you add together the money they make on the job and any public benefits and children’s health care, the two sources of household income still don’t have enough each month.”
On the Denton County front, with poverty and ALICE households combined, 1 in 3 households live below the survival threshold, Henderson added.
This need for more resources comes at a time when the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its “Out of Reach 2022: The High Cost of Housing” annual report. Similar to United Way’s report, NLIHC found people are facing severe challenges in finding affordable housing amid record-breaking rent increases. It highlighted the mismatch between the wages people earn and the price of decent rental housing in every state, metropolitan area and county in the U.S.
According to the NLIHC report, the “housing wage” for a full-time worker to afford a rental home without spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs is $25.82 per hour for a modest two-bedroom home at fair market rate and $21.25 per hour for a modest one-bedroom home.
“Decades of chronic underfunding for housing assistance have resulted in a housing-lottery system, where only 25% of eligible households receive the housing assistance they need,” Diane Yentel, NLIHC president and CEO, said in a July 28 news release. “With rents rising rapidly, homelessness worsening, and millions of families struggling to stay housed, federal investments in expanding proven solutions — like Housing Choice Vouchers, the national Housing Trust Fund, and public housing — are badly needed and long overdue.
“As a country, we have the data, partnerships, expertise, solutions and means to end homelessness and housing poverty — we lack only the political will to fund solutions at the scale necessary.”
On the local level, Henderson said finding that political will is another purpose of the Denton County Community Needs Assessment, which began in 2012 as a resource for nonprofits to use in grant writing to bring additional money to the community.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers based on the ALICE Household Survival Threshold, according to the 2022 study:
- With poverty and ALICE households combined, nearly 100,000 Denton County households earn below the Survival Threshold, meaning that 1 in 3 households earn below it.
- Over 40% of households in Aubrey, Lake Dallas, Lewisville and Sanger are estimated to earn below the ALICE Household Survival Threshold. Over 45% of Denton households earn below the ALICE threshold, while 57% of households in Pilot Point earn below the ALICE threshold.
- Households headed by someone 65 years or older are the highest percentage of ALICE households at 38%. The second-highest percentage are families headed by 25- to 44-year-olds (26%). For households led by someone under 25 years of age, 70% earn at or below the ALICE threshold.
- Single female-headed households in Denton County have the highest combined poverty and ALICE rate. Over 55% of all single female-headed households earn less than the ALICE Survival Wage.
“What has made it complicated is housing costs are out of reach,” Henderson said.
And the survival wage outlook isn’t much better.
- The ALICE Survival Wage for a family of four with two adults (both working for a total of $27.43 per hour) and two children (not including child care costs) is $54,852 in Denton County.
- With child care included, adults must earn at least $32.26 per hour, or $64,512 annually.
- In September 2021, the following Denton County ZIP codes qualified as “child care deserts”: 76208, 76209, 76258, 75057. These ZIP codes cover Denton, Corinth, Lewisville, Shady Shores and Pilot Point.
- Out of all children who fall into the low-income categories, only 18% are enrolled in child care. This feeds the educational equity gap as these children often enter kindergarten behind their middle-class peers.
This lack of affordable child care, Henderson said, also adds to people’s inability to take a second or third job to earn above the ALICE threshold.
- Overall, families with single female heads of household and children under 18 have the highest poverty rates, at least double that of all other family types in several locations.
- Apart from the single female household, the higher poverty percentages come from Denton, Lewisville and Sanger.
- Over 40% of Black and Hispanic households earn below the ALICE Survival Wage in Denton County.
- While both races have similar poverty level households, their ALICE household percentage is nearly double those of white and Asian households. Households with two or more races also have a high percentage increase in ALICE households compared with white and Asian households.
- Single female-headed households with children experience poverty in Denton County at higher rates than all other households: 28.6% in Denton, followed by Lewisville at 23.8% and Sanger at 22.6%.
And these numbers, Henderson pointed out, can be seen in other ways:
- For 13 consecutive years, the number of economically disadvantaged students in Denton County has increased. In the 2020-21 school year, 45,173 students (34.6%) in Denton County were economically disadvantaged, while 50% of all Denton County economically disadvantaged students are in Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD.
- In the 2020-21 school year, 46% of economically disadvantaged third graders in Denton County were not reading at a third grade level. Thirty-two percent of all third graders, regardless of household income, in Denton County are not reading at a third grade level.
- Across Denton County, 1 in 3 students is still considered by the Texas Education Agency to be at risk of dropping out of school (33.5%).
Denton County also has been experiencing large population growth, which also adds to the increased need in services.
- From 2000 to 2021, Denton County grew by 117.5%, while between 2010 and 2021, the population grew 42% from 662,614 to 941,647.
- Between 2009 and 2019, the Hispanic/Latino population in Denton County increased 230%.
The 2022 Community Needs Assessment also found there are “critical unmet gaps” in housing and food insecurity “due to underemployment because of lack of adequate workforce skills.”
“I’ve talked to employers, and … what I’ve seen in economic presentations is that for every opening in the North Texas region, there are four openings for every one person on unemployment,” Henderson said. “We need to help them upscale into those positions.”
But even with adequate workforce skills, professionals and skilled workers still struggle to find jobs that pay a livable wage. For example, out of about 1,500 city employees, 94 city employees earn less than $40,000 annually (not including overtime or other benefits), according to the Friday staff report to Denton City Council members.
“While several departments have employees whose base salary is below $40,000, affected employees are primarily in positions such as field service workers, heavy equipment operators, and customer service,” city staff reported.
Part of the problem is workers’ wages are not keeping up with the record-high inflation, according to a June 9 World Economic Forum report.
The report found that while CEO pay has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, for the majority of workers, higher price inflation is eroding the real value of what they earn.
“More than a fifth of workers are struggling to afford the things they need to live,” the World Economic Forum report notes. “For them, the cost of living crisis is not some hackneyed political slogan but a fact of life. It spells real hardship. Its resolution calls for a rethinking of policies towards inflation and indeed the economy more generally.”
So what can be done about the increased need in Denton and Denton County? Henderson said elected officials need to make public policy decisions and economic development strategies and see the “holistic picture” to understand how it is affecting people and then find ways to address households’ inability to earn at a level of what it costs to live in the area.
Denton City Council member Chris Watts said that offering economic incentives to bring businesses that pay a living wage to Denton would be a good step to take. It’s a step other cities around Denton have been taking.
“For the last year or two or three, we’ve really not had much focus on economic development,” Watts said. “How do we get those companies in here?”
High property taxes also don’t help. The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, found that Texas is among the highest in the nation for property taxes, The Texas Tribune reported in late March.
As Watts pointed out, home values have skyrocketed in Denton. In December, median home prices had skyrocketed 22.6% to a record $350,450, while average prices reached 27.2% to $389,609, as real estate agent Aaron Layman wrote in a Jan. 18 column for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Since January 2020, Denton home prices had jumped more than $100,000, according to Layman.
“It’s the demand and the area and the market and everything,” Watts said. “It’s difficult.”
This demand isn’t slowing down. In the Denton city manager’s 2022-23 proposed budget, the city manager wrote that planning has seen a 24% increase from the previous year in the number of development projects. The money from this increase, according to the report, will help to offset costs related to proposed staff increases.
Property tax relief from local governments and school districts does offer some help, but how much relief is difficult to say since taxing entities set their own rates and “they often use those locally raised property tax dollars to cover holes left in their budgets by the state,” Ross Ramsey wrote in his March analysis in The Texas Tribune.
Ramsey claimed it has been nearly impossible to get meaningful property tax relief “from the same state politicians who campaign on that issue every two years.” He pointed out that they’re insulated because the only way to lower property taxes is “either cut services and programs that Texans want, like public schools and public health, or to raise other taxes themselves.”
But it can happen at the local level. On Friday, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a tax rate reduction of 2.75 cents, to 74.58 cents per $100 property valuation, The Dallas Morning News reported.
“Our residents are under financial pressure and the city needs to do everything it can to help alleviate that burden,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Friday, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5). “So, this budget goes a long way in those regards and so I want to commend the city manager for giving us a budget to consider that prioritizes public safety and tax reduction.”
Denton’s city property tax rate has remained the same for the past two years at 56.50 cents per $100 of valuation, and Denton County’s tax rate increased in 2021 from 22.49 cents per $100 valuation to 23.30 cents per $100 valuation, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2021 Tax Rates and 2021 Exemptions.
The city manager’s proposed budget for Denton for fiscal year 2022-23 suggests a 55.56-cent tax rate, which is a 1% decrease from last year’s. Yet, the decrease would still result in a higher tax bill when compared with last year’s rate because home values have increased.
In 2022, the average taxable home value was $275,361 with an average tax bill of $1,558 — but in 2023, that average taxable rate increases to $307,283 with an average tax bill of $1,708, a $150 increase, according to the proposed budget.
And while residents are waiting for that tax relief, some have been contacting Denton City Council member Brian Beck, asking him to do something about the rising rent prices.
“I continue to seek a path forward to rent rate management coupled with homestead exemption increase, but this has proven … challenging … under our current state restrictions,” Beck wrote in a Friday afternoon email to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The Denton City Council tentatively plans to hold the public tax rate and budget hearing on Sept. 20. The council will be discussing it at the Aug. 16 council meeting.