A new city policy will give Denton first responders time off for mental health reasons if they see a traumatic event while on the job.
The policy went into effect Jan. 4 and stems from a new Texas law that went into effect in September. Senate Bill 1359 requires law enforcement agencies to create and adopt paid mental health leave policies for peace officers, but in Denton, the city’s human resources department wanted to expand that to firefighters as well.
“One of the things I reached out to [the fire chief] about is the need to potentially include firefighters … just because a lot of times [police and fire] work the exact same event,” Tiffany Thompson, the city’s director of human resources, said Thursday. “So when they’re working those events on scene, they experience the same traumatic event as well.”
Traumatic events can include major disasters involving multiple deaths, a death in the line of duty or the suicide of a department member, the death of a child from violence or neglect, and when police shoot someone. Thompson said these are a few examples listed in the policy, but the policy isn’t limited to those.
With mental health leave, Thompson said a first responder involved in one traumatic event may have three paid work shifts off, but leave can be extended up to five days if their chief approves it. Although they have the potential for up to five shifts covered after experiencing a traumatic event, Thompson said those staffers could add on sick leave and Family and Medical Leave Act time off if they need more time. They would be paid the same amount.
Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said he appreciates the city staff, city manager’s office and City Council for including the Fire Department in this policy.
“They see at the local level that our firefighters see exactly the same scenarios that police officers see,” Hedges said.
He said it’s not too common for his staff to take time off after they respond to a traumatic event, but the Fire Department does offer resources to those staff members and has a peer support team that helps other departments.
“We’ve noticed sometimes it’s good to bring in outside staff to give crews someone to listen to,” he said.
Fire staff are good about talking to their direct supervisors about when they need time off, he said. Hedges said it’s part of the supervisor’s role to not just see day-to-day station operations, but also make sure their crew’s physical and mental health are taken care of.
Before the new policy was implemented, first responders would use sick leave or FMLA time off. Police Chief Frank Dixon said it’s not common in the policing profession to take time off after a traumatic event and that they’ve built a peer support group to help guide their officers through incidents.
Hedges said the firefighters sometimes witness things that hit too close to home. Situations that involve children tend to hit the hardest. The death of a 5-year-old girl on Christmas Eve 2014 was one of those events.
“I know that one significantly impacted a crew member,” Hedges said. “He had children that were the same age.”
Dixon said the Police Department’s peer support team is also there for officers to reach out to talk with, and such requests remain anonymous. Team members would only tell Dixon about an officer who reached out to them if they’re threatening to harm themselves or others.
“A large collision on I-35 by Apogee, the 18-wheeler that exploded — there were several fatalities out there,” Dixon said, considering some examples of traumatic incidents. “There was another crash where a female was driving and hit a bridge pillar. As our officers got to the scene, the car caught fire and they watched her pass away.
“Those are just a couple of the examples of men and women in law enforcement and the fire service going out to these critical incidents and seeing things human beings aren’t meant to see.”