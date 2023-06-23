Water Project

Denton Basic Services Center, a grassroots group working to get relief to vulnerable people in Denton, helped start the Denton Water Project to get free, cold water to people who need it. This summer, the homeless community is struggling to find relief from overnight heat.

 Courtesy photo/Summer Water Project

For several days now, Joseph Reed has been struggling to find relief from the heat dome suffocating Denton. It’s expected to linger over North Texas for another week, baffling weather experts who warn that risk for extreme heat has been increasing due to climate change.

Maps of the heat dome shared on social media show a brown splotch encircled by bands that look like fire over Texas.

