Mack Reinwand is Denton’s new city attorney following the City Council’s approval Monday morning.
Reinwand joined the city of Denton in 2018 as one of two first assistant city attorneys.
He was making $175,000 a year in his previous position, according to records obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle. Aaron Leal, the previous city attorney, was making $210,000 before he left Denton.
Reached for comment shortly after Monday’s council meeting, Reinwand described the city attorney position as his “dream job.”
“I think it’s an exciting time to be with the city,” he said.
Catherine Clifton, the other first assistant city attorney, served as interim city attorney between Leal’s departure and Monday’s special council meeting. In the interim role, she was making $174,410 a year plus a $750 vehicle allowance, according to city records.
Leal left Denton earlier this year to take an identical position — for less pay — in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Reinwand assisted the city’s economic development, purchasing and finance departments in his previous role.
He will serve as chief legal adviser to the City Council, city manager, city boards and commissions. He also will represent Denton in all legal proceedings in his new role.
He earned his law degree from the University of Oklahoma City and worked at various municipalities before joining the city of Denton, according to a news release from the city Monday afternoon.
Tiffany Thomson, the city’s director of human resources, said the city began looking for candidates through the search firm GovHR on June 2. Leal’s last day was June 6.
That nationwide search netted 14 applicants. Five were selected as finalists, of whom one dropped out.
Council members interviewed the remaining four candidates on Sept. 13 before making their final decision. Thomson said outside attorneys David May and Susan Keller were both named as finalists.
Thomson said they both had varying backgrounds with “some municipal experience but not the breadth that our [other] candidates had.”
Thomson confirmed Clifton, the interim city attorney, also applied for the position. She stressed that Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and the City Council appreciated Clifton’s work as interim city attorney.
Thomson said Clifton’s pay would revert to its pre-interim raise level on Oct. 16, which is the end of the current pay period.
Clifton received a salary of $125,000 when she was first hired in 2019, according to city records. Thomson said she didn’t know Monday exactly what Clifton’s pay would be after the potential to renegotiate her salary.