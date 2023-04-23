Traditional ranchero music to tunes by Bad Bunny could be heard around the Denton Flea Market on Sunday. A lucha libre ring stood in the middle of the market off U.S. Highway 380, but the Mexican wrestling match was canceled due to the day's light rain.
The raindrops didn’t stop Latino families from ordering tacos and pupusas from local vendors, while others shopped for jewelry, clothes, chickens and fruit.
The Denton Flea Market, located at 4200 E. University Drive on the east side of Denton, has allowed vendors to sell their products for over 30 years.
Spanish speakers call the market La Pulga de Denton, from the Spanish word for "flea."
Freddie Perez has seen growth since buying the market from the previous owner in 2018. Perez said the flea market allows families to eat, shop and be entertained with special events, including live mariachi music and the biweekly lucha libre showcase.
“The flea market had gone down a lot and got back up,” Perez said. “A lot of people liked it, and more people started coming.”
Pancho Martinez, better known as “El del Rancho,” has been selling fruit and vegetables at the market for over 30 years.
Martinez gave out samples of sliced sweet melons to a group of five customers on Sunday. One man proceeded to buy a bag of grapes, and another from the group bought avocados.
He said the fruit and vegetables come from Mexico, California and McAllen.
“The market is great,” Martinez said. “The people love me here. … I have a lot of good communication with the people.”
It is common to see food stands at a flea market, as vendors cook food on the spot for shoppers.
Alvaro Chicas and his family have sold pupusas — which are thick corn flatbreads stuffed with various fillings, including meats and vegetables — at the market for about six years.
The family took orders, cooked the fresh pupusas, served them quickly and moved on to the next customer.
Chicas said there are up and down days, but he is happy to sell the food to those who come.
“The impact of this [Denton Flea Market] is very good because there are a lot of Hispanic people around here," Chicas said.
Across from the Chicas family were multiple taco stands. Eduardo Salgado was one of many vendors who would cut and serve the meat off a trompo, which rotates and cooks the meat on a vertical spit.
Other vendors sell used clothing, shoes, jewelry, toys and more at the market. One vendor, Juana Maria Romero, has been selling at the market for over 30 years, specializing in construction attire and men’s clothing.
Perez said that while the market is aimed at the Latino community, everyone is welcome. The Denton Flea Market is open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
