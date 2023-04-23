Traditional ranchero music to tunes by Bad Bunny could be heard around the Denton Flea Market on Sunday. A lucha libre ring stood in the middle of the market off U.S. Highway 380, but the Mexican wrestling match was canceled due to the day's light rain.

The raindrops didn’t stop Latino families from ordering tacos and pupusas from local vendors, while others shopped for jewelry, clothes, chickens and fruit.

Delgado family
The Delgado family walks through the Denton Flea Market on Sunday morning.
Alvaro Chicas
Alvaro Chicas and his family have sold pupusas and Latino treats at the Denton Flea Market for about six years.
Eduardo Salgado
Eduardo Salgado, one of many food vendors at the Denton Flea Market, cuts meat for tacos off a rotating trompo.
Juana Maria Romero
Juana Maria Romero sells construction attire and other men’s clothing on Sunday at the Denton Flea Market.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

