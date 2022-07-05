The Denton Fire Department responded to 11 grass fire calls within two hours Monday night, many of which were related to the use of fireworks, a battalion chief said.
Battalion Chief David Boots said he couldn’t guarantee all the fires were related to fireworks, but the department did find firework debris at many of them.
There was a call to a half-acre fire near Ganzer Road and a quarter-acre fire on John Paine Road. There was also a fire near Joyce Lane and Fallmeadow Street. Boots said he did not know the size of the other fires.
DFD responded to 11 grass fires in 2 hours last night between 9-11 pm. This is some footage from Joyce Lane/Fallmeadow of our new Brush 4 tactical tender using a bumper turret to extinguish the fire. @cityofdentontx @DentonScanner pic.twitter.com/b0pMr7oNWD— City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) July 5, 2022
The department responded to the half-acre fire for about an hour and the quarter-acre fire for about 45 minutes, Boots said.
“We can usually get it out fairly quickly,” he said. “But it’s just going around putting out all the hot spots and making sure it’s totally out so when we leave it doesn’t rekindle and restart.”
Those two calls were related to unofficial firework displays, Boots said. It is illegal for residents to possess or use fireworks within city limits or 5,000 feet of city limits, according to the city’s website.
Boots said he had not received any reports of injuries related to the fires.
The Denton Kiwanis Club held a city-sanctioned firework display at North Lakes Park on Sunday night. Boots said no fires broke out as a result of that event.
Earlier Monday morning, the Fire Department also responded to a report of an intoxicated man who set fires in the 1200 block of Willis Street. The man was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. An arson investigation is pending.
Temperatures in Denton are forecast to reach 103 degrees over the next several days, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index could be as high as 107.
Denton is at moderate risk of fire danger for the near future, according to the Texas A&M University fire danger forecast. But Boots said conditions are dry in Denton and that the area is susceptible to wildfires.
Fireworks are not the only activity that can spark a wildfire. Residents are advised to avoid improper disposal of cigarettes, driving with loose chains on trailers and any outdoor welding or burning.
Open burning is not allowed within Denton city limits. Residents with yard waste can opt in to the city’s curbside yard waste collection service by calling 940-349-8700.