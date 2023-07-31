A mix of clouds and sun. Near record high temperatures. High around 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 1:49 pm
Denton firefighters respond to a fire at a trailer home park on Fort Worth Drive on Monday.
Public safety reporter
The Denton Fire Department responded to a trailer home that caught fire Monday morning at a mobile home park at 2212 Fort Worth Drive.
Crews were called out to the scene at 11:14 a.m. Battalion Chief David Boots said less than an hour later that the fire was under control.
The fire did not spread to any other structures, and there have not been any reported injuries, Boots said.
Boots said he did not know the possible cause of the fire nor the condition of the trailer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.