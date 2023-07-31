Denton trailer fire
Buy Now

Denton firefighters respond to a fire at a trailer home park on Fort Worth Drive on Monday.

 Claire Williams/DRC

The Denton Fire Department responded to a trailer home that caught fire Monday morning at a mobile home park at 2212 Fort Worth Drive.

Crews were called out to the scene at 11:14 a.m. Battalion Chief David Boots said less than an hour later that the fire was under control.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0