Gary Weiland has been driving fire trucks and ambulances for the Denton Fire Department for years. Next week, he’ll be making a different kind of fateful drive to San Antonio to compete in American Ninja Warrior.
Weiland has been back on the athletic field for a while now after recovering from having his left leg amputated in 2018. His competitive nature, coupled with his desire to adapt and overcome adversity, led him to apply for a fourth time to compete in the obstacle course show and try to conquer the show’s final challenges in Las Vegas.
“It challenges me and my leg in different ways,” he said. “There’s a lot of balancing obstacles and stuff like that, so it was good for my competitive side as well as physical — rehab and stuff like that.”
Weiland will be taking on the first obstacles in San Antonio on March 23 for the next season of American Ninja Warrior. His loved ones, including some members of the Fire Department, are set to go with him.
Ninja, as a sport, is based on agility and obstacle courses. Its popularity began with the Japanese game show Sasuke, which started airing in 1997 and later made its way to the U.S. as American Ninja Warrior in 2009.
Ninja leagues started to pop up after, which is how Weiland got his start. He said he fell in love with the sport and has competed with local leagues in competitions in Texas and Las Vegas. He’s one of five ninja athletes to be featured in a new documentary, Becoming the Ultimate Ninja, on Amazon Prime.
Weiland has applied before to appear on American Ninja Warrior — even before his amputation surgery and well before he was a firefighter — but he didn’t make the cut before. He submitted a video application for the show a fourth time on his 42nd birthday last fall, Nov. 17, and said he got a call in January to be on the show. To his knowledge, the show hasn’t featured many amputee athletes.
Weiland’s left leg was amputated in 2018 because of complications from a previous knee-replacement operation.
Some of the challenges Weiland could face include running across floating steps, running and making it over a warped wall and using his core strength to move a bar and his body up what’s known as the salmon ladder.
He’s most confident in obstacles that challenge the upper body, but isn’t too excited about the balancing challenges.
“If I get through the first obstacle — no matter what it is, because it’s typically a balance obstacle — then I’ll be good to go,” Weiland said.
If he makes it through the obstacle course in time and without falling into the waters below next week in San Antonio, he’ll head to Los Angeles in April and hopefully Las Vegas in May. The episodes will air in the summer, and he said he has to remain silent on the results until it airs.
Weiland hopes that between his time on the show and his new children’s book, Fischer’s Accident, he’ll show others they can overcome hurdles in life.
“I hope to make in front of the big stage and make it in front of national television and share my story [on] how I was able to adapt and overcome and persevere through this adversity, and send that message to the world that no matter what happens to you, you can get through it,” he said. “If I can be a firefighter on one leg, you can pretty much do anything.”