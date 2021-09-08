Increasing staffing, adding new technology and broadening their recruitment pool for eventual hires are a few of the goals the Denton Fire Department has laid out in its new five-year strategic plan — some of which officials have been working on improving for a few years.
Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges has met with different Fire Department shifts lately and will continue to meet with more to roll out the new strategic plan, which he described as a road map. Hedges talked through some of the points personnel thought they could do better in as well as new departmentwide goals.
“We had a previous plan under the previous chief that was expiring in 2020,” Hedges said. “In 2019, we were preparing to make another. It’s a road map for the next five years.”
Hedges said he sent out two surveys to internal stakeholders, a strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis and a survey asking members for their top two or three priorities.
“When COVID dies down, we’ll be seeking more external feedback,” he said.
With an analysis looking at their perceived strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, Hedges said they made note of the ones that members kept bringing up.
One point members brought up was feeling understaffed. Hedges pointed out that the existence of only seven fire stations at the time could have impacted the answers.
“This was before Station 8 and before we pitched Station 9,” he said. “The call volume, the distances to drive, overlapping calls as well. You can easily step into a station and realize we need more. I think that’s kind of the intent they were getting at. We feel like we probably don’t have enough.”
Hedges said right now, the department needs roughly 47 personnel per day to operate their apparatuses.
“It’s a standard,” he said. “On ambulances, we need two personnel. Fire engines, three, minimum — one officer, a driver and one firefighter. On our ladder truck — which we have one big one — it’s four minimum. … And if we can’t fill [the 47], that’s when we go into overtime.”
Denton Fire Department members work in 24-hour shifts, followed by 48 hours off work. There’s voluntary overtime (when members offer to help fill a void), mandatory overtime and forced overtime.
Hedges said employees pick eight days in the year that they’d be willing to work when they put in a request for time off during mandatory overtime. The employee may have a day off, he explained, but if staffing is low, the department may require them to work.
He said they try to avoid the third tier.
“It’s when staffing becomes so bad, both lists are exhausted,” Hedges said.
The way forced overtime works is if an employee isn’t relieved by their supervisor at the end of their shift, then they can’t leave.
Hedges said the main concern regarding understaffing has been addressed since they opened Station 8, which helped lighten Station 6’s call load, and then hiring a few more people in October. But that doesn’t account for COVID-19 staffing stressors.
Recently the Fire Department has seen more impact on staffing with the latest surge of COVID-19. He said the previous surge around November and December last year also impacted staffing.
“In the beginning, there were plenty of people [willing to work overtime],” he said. “But by month 18 and 19, there’s overtime fatigue. In different times of the year, we could have one or two or up to 10 people off with injuries, either [caused] on or off duty. … The past three to four weeks, it’s probably been the most stressful on our staffing during the pandemic.”
There are two things Hedges said officials have implemented to help with recruiting to provide some relief.
“We changed from the past several years the requirement to have firefighter and paramedic certification to be hired. To be offered a job, you must present both,” Hedges said. “Fire service as a whole, one of the biggest challenges is good recruits. There’s few people in fire school, less for paramedics.”
Fewer than 40 people showed up to the Denton Fire Department’s recruit test in 2020, which Hedges described as very alarming, so officials then looked to see what changes they could make internally. They changed the requirement so that applicants must be paramedic-certified, but can add additional certifications while training with the department.
“You could have [someone certified in] fire and EMT, or a paramedic,” he said. “We went from under 40 people showing up in the recruitment test to January 2021, 300 people showed up. … Now we’re bringing in people and if they’re lacking certification, we send them to school for that. You’re weighing the cost of either having a bigger, diverse recruit pool and more people to send to school, or a limited group.”
He hopes their support of Denton ISD’s Fire Academy will bring recruits in the future. No graduates from the first graduating class last year scored high enough for the Denton Fire Department, but Hedges said they knew it could be a few years before they could fully develop the program.
“One thing we’ve been talking with Denton ISD … is to hold mock job interviews with them,” he said. “They’re a little deficient on how to do a professional job interview, which is understandable at 18 and 19.”
Hedges said they want to stay on top of new technology as well to continue decreasing response time to calls, which averaged 5 minutes, 12 seconds in June, according to the city’s Statistical Trends report. One thing they’re still working out the bugs for is automatic vehicle location, which will notify an apparatus’ crew if they’re the closest to an emergency instead of sending the unit in the closest district.
“It may not be you in the station [responding to the call],” he said. “It could be another fire truck that’s going around. It’s another piece of technology reducing our response times.”
Another function that’s worked its way through each of the stations since 2014 is the Phoenix G2 Station Alerting System, software that monitors dispatchers’ computers and pulls incidents to the closest station. He said personnel can also install an application to their phones so they’re notified in the same way.
One thing that made this strategic plan different is Hedges said he sought input from every member of the Denton Fire Department.
“I wanted input from every one of our members,” he said. “We had small strategic plan workshops last summer in the course of a week. We had small groups come in and we worked with them one on one. … I told everybody they would play a part.”