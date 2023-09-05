Denton Fire Department
Denton Fire Department staff do extraction training at Fire Station 7 in 2022.

 DRC file photo

The Denton Fire Department has been awarded more than $2 million in federal funds to fully provide for six more firefighter positions.

The grant will fund the six full-time firefighter positions over a three-year period.

