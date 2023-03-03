Denton Fire Department accreditation

City employees and members of the Denton Fire Department pose with a plaque marking their achievement in reaching accredited status. The city went before the Center for Public Safety Excellence's Commission on Fire Accreditation on Tuesday in Florida as the last step in its accreditation process.

 Courtesy photo

The Denton Fire Department announced Friday that it has achieved accreditation status for the first time, a status shared by about 300 fire departments internationally and 10 other departments in Texas.

Accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) is a voluntary program that assesses a department’s ability to provide continued excellent service to its citizens. Accreditation outlines a blueprint of best industry practices for an agency in areas like administrative processes, training, public education, fire investigation, emergency medical services and more.

