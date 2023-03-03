City employees and members of the Denton Fire Department pose with a plaque marking their achievement in reaching accredited status. The city went before the Center for Public Safety Excellence's Commission on Fire Accreditation on Tuesday in Florida as the last step in its accreditation process.
The Denton Fire Department announced Friday that it has achieved accreditation status for the first time, a status shared by about 300 fire departments internationally and 10 other departments in Texas.
Accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) is a voluntary program that assesses a department’s ability to provide continued excellent service to its citizens. Accreditation outlines a blueprint of best industry practices for an agency in areas like administrative processes, training, public education, fire investigation, emergency medical services and more.
The department reaching accredited agency status “demonstrates the commitment of the agency to provide the highest quality of service to our community,” Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said in a press release.
“We have been able to use the [CFAI]’s internal process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and identify areas where we can improve on the quality of services the Denton Fire Department provides,”
The road to accreditation has been a long one — this achievement is about three years in the making. In a November 2022 interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle, Hedges spoke about the department efforts toward its first accreditation.
Hedges called the process “very time-consuming.” It requires the agency, among many steps, to gather a lot of data, records and policies; assess the needs of its community; develop a strategic plan based on those needs; and be assessed by the accreditation commission.
But Hedges said accreditation was worth it because it was an integral part of identifying where the department could improve and how it could make those improvements.
The Denton Fire Department is the fourth accredited agency in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Also accredited are Plano Fire Rescue, the Frisco Fire Department and the Southlake Fire Department.
